Laurel: The Visit Johnstown tourism agency is celebrating the return of PolkaFest, which was initially shut down due to coronavirus concerns but which now be held on June 4-5 at Peoples Natural Gas Park in downtown Johnstown. The ethnic music event is traditionally held at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in the city’s Cambria City neighborhood, where leaders feared the availability of enough volunteers during the pandemic. St. Mary’s was right to respond to concerns about the ability to put on the event while also protecting its parishioners. Safety will also be the focus at PNG, which is a spacious outdoor venue. Visit Johnstown plans to install a dance floor while welcoming numerous top musical acts. “I think it will work out well for us for this year,” Visit Johnstown Executive Director Lisa Rager said. Let’s polka!
Barb: A gender reveal party in New Hampshire on Tuesday went off with a bang – literally – which drew the attention of residents across a wide region and also of the police, who responded to a quarry, where a family had set off explosives while declaring the gender of a future member. An NBC station in Boston reported that some individuals living nearby thought they were experiencing an earthquake that rocked their homes. Sara Taglieri, who lives near the quarry, told the television station: “We heard this god-awful blast. It knocked pictures off our walls ... I’m all up for silliness and what not, but that was extreme.” Police said a party-goer set off 80 pounds of Tannerite, an over-the-counter explosive. And in case you’re wondering ... It’s a boy.
Laurel: “The Pittsburgh Kid” is stepping aside. We salute Neil Walker, who starred for the Pirates after growing up in western Pennsylvania as a fan of the team. Walker announced his retirement this week at age 35, after 12 seasons in the majors. Along with Andrew McCutchen, Walker helped lead the Pirates back to the playoffs in 2013 after 20 straight losing seasons. The Bucs traded Walker to the New York Mets in 2015, and he also played with the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies. “I’m going to try and catch up with my family, with my friends and do a lot of things I haven’t been able to do for a long time, such as going on summer vacation and July 4 and go to Pirate games and have family events that you missed during the spring and summer,” Walker said. He is also building a baseball complex near Pittsburgh.
Barb: William Morse IV, 30, will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty in Luzerne County to murdering his millionaire father. William Morse III, 59, went missing in 2018. Police said the younger Morse then began shifting money to his own accounts, and investigators learned he had done online research on getting away with murder. Police said the younger Morse bludgeoned his father to death, dismembered and burned the body, and disposed of the remains in the garbage. “That was very powerful evidence against him, and he knew it,” Deputy District Attorney Dan Zola said.
Laurel: State grants will support two local recreation projects to the tune of about $700,000. At Laurel Ridge, a $451,900 project will provide an access road off state Route 271 to get users to the 62-acre property owned by Westmont Borough. State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said: “This grant will allow for off-road access to the adjacent recreational areas and also provide appropriate parking areas to accommodate all types of users, including buses, snowmobilers, hikers, bicyclists and equestrian riders.” Also, Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority will receive $249,538 to support the extension of the Ghost Town Rail Trail Loop located in Ebensburg Borough and Blacklick Township, while helping with costs associated with drainage work and signage. Both grants were awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority.
Barb: The Associated Press reports that a typographical error in a betting line on an NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs in January led to a fine for an online betting company and a windfall for some observant gamblers. BetMGM’s bet offer was supposed to be whether quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield would both pass for 300 or more yards in a playoff matchup. The company inadvertently posted “00 yards” – dropping the 3. Nine people took that bet and made $10,500 as soon as the quarterbacks completed passes for a yard. BetMGM was fined $500 for the error. Oops.
