Laurel: An effort to remove coal refuse piles in Ehrenfeld was called the top reclamation project in the country by the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement and a winner of one of its 2020 Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Awards. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation accepted
the honor on behalf of the project, which from 2016 to 2019 removed coal piles that once covered 70 acres and created a pollution threat.
Laurel: Greg Glosser, president of local steel company M. Glosser & Sons Inc., is donating a 7.5-acre former scrapyard to Sandyvale Memorial Gardens & Conservancy in Johnstown’s Hornerstown neighborhood. The tract will become “The Daniel and Marcia Glosser Memorial Gardens at Sandyvale,” and will expand the Sanyvale site to 18 acres along the Stonycreek River.
Barb: Police say a man ran off with the tip jar at an eastern Pennsylvania pizza shop right after applying for a job there – and leaving his name and contact information. Nicholas M. Mark, 22, reportedly fled the shop with $220 in cash, but was later arrested by police. He was picked out of a lineup by pizza shop employees and other witnesses and charged with robbery, theft, possession of a weapon, simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Laurel: Scott Miller has refurbished his family business, Punky’s, in Johnstown’s West End with financial support from the city and the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority. Miller’s parents, Bob and Rosalyn “Punky” Miller, opened the shop in 1963. Punky’s now has a new facade and modernized kitchen, for making its popular square-cut pizza and soft-shell tacos. “I’m just trying to grow my mother’s name and the family business and keep it going,” Scott Miller said at a ribbon-cutting Tuesday.
Laurel: The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown’s engineering and computer science division has achieved accreditation, based on the quality of its programs in preparing graduates to enter jobs in fields involving science, technology, engineering and mathematics. “For the graduates, this allows them to sit for the professional license later in their career in every state with no concerns about where they attended college,” Chair of the Engineering and Computer Science Division Jerry Samples said.
Laurel: You can help pick a name for the new Prospect League baseball franchise that will call Sargent’s Stadium at the Point home. Bill Davidson, an owner and president of Johnstown Family Entertainment, said the team also needs to pick a color scheme and develop a logo for marketing. Area baseball fans can visit johnstownpabaseball.com to help name the team. Initial suggestions will be narrowed to a list of finalists and the community will be able to vote. Davidson said the contest should be finished in October.
Barb: A Pittsburgh man was sentenced to a prison term of 44 to 88 years for the sexual abuse of children at a daycare center run by his mother. David Tyus, 21, was convicted in March on numerous charges, including child rape. He was accused of abusing children at the Friendships Play House daycare. Victoria Tyus, his mother, pleaded guilty in July 2019 to child endangerment for leaving the children in her care alone with her son, who did not have required clearances.
Laurel: A $6.4 million rehabilitation of the Johnstown Inclined Plane is rolling again thanks to a $500,000 Save America’s Treasures grant through the Historic Preservation Fund and the National Park Service. The grants are supported by revenue from federal oil leases. As we reported last summer, when work was delayed, the project will include restoration of the cars, replacing the wooden railway ties and upgrades to lighting and other features.
Laurel: It was global news on Aug. 2 when three men stranded on an island near Guam were rescued after being seen in photos taken from an airplane high overhead. The men had put the message “SOS” in the sand. Those photos were taken by a 2015 Westmont Hilltop High School graduate, Senior Airman Jeremy Williams, who was aboard a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker. Williams, 23, is a member of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 171st Air Refueling Wing stationed at Andersen Air Force Base on Guam. “They’re alive because of us,” Williams said. “It was just such an amazing, life-changing feeling. It’s incredible.”
