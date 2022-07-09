Laurel: Alexander Zakucia, Mariam Moaz, Carly Dubetsky and Hannah Rising, students at Pitt-Johnstown, will make up the second class of the John P. Murtha Foundation Fellowship. They will soon choose a project they deem worthy of a $12,000 grant. The students are participating in a seven-week program that will have them immersed in a variety of activities throughout Greater Johnstown. The fellowship was established in the name of U.S. Rep. John Murtha, the longest- serving congressman in Pennsylvania history, who left an indelible mark on Johnstown, leaders said.
Laurel: Tours of the Center for Metal arts on Iron Street in Johnstown will be available Sept. 17 during the second annual Cambria Iron Conference. Seven tours will be given lasting 45 minutes to an hour. Tickets, which cost $25, can be purchased in advance at centerformetalarts.org/product/tours or on the day of the event if spaces are available. “We’re proud of the progress we’ve made in the short time that we’ve been here,” Patrick Quinn, the center’s executive director, said.
Barb: A Los Angeles County jury found Eric R. Holder Jr., 32, guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2019 fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle. The jury also found him guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter for gunfire that hit other men at the scene. Holder also was found guilty of two counts of assault with a firearm on the same men.
Laurel: The St. Michael American Legion made a surprise visit before the Saints’ baseball game to present a certificate to Denny Gramling for his outstanding service and assistance with American Legion baseball. Gramling, a veteran of the U.S. Army and the longtime manager of the St. Michael Legion baseball team, provided many hours of dedication and commitment to the Legion over the past two decades. “I’m a Legionnaire myself, and it was really special to be recognized by all those amazing people,” Gramling said. “When I took over the team in 1999, the Legion welcomed us with open arms. I really appreciate them and everything they’ve done for us.”
Laurel: Byrony Tilzey, of Boswell, was approved Tuesday by the Somerset County commissioners to serve as the county’s recycling coordinator. Tilzey, an IUP graduate, will work to educate the public about the benefits of recycling and launch individual collection days for specific goods such as electronics or tires, said Brad Zearfoss, planning commissioner.
Barb: Scores of people watching a 4th of July fireworks show in Philadelphia ran for cover when gunshots rang out, forcing them to leave behind strollers and other personal items as they sought refuge from what many feared was someone shooting into the crowd. Two Philadelphia police officers working at the event suffered graze wounds when shots were fired shortly after the event started Monday in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum. Investigators have not yet determined where the shots came from or how many were fired.
Laurel: Army Sgt. 1st Class Raymond Buchan, 33, was remembered as a son, father, brother, friend, fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and WWE professional wrestling and jokester who selflessly gave up his life for his country. Buchan, a Southmont native, was killed by small-arms fire while on patrol in Iraq on July 1, 2007. Last Saturday, about 100 people gathered at Point Park in downtown Johnstown to honor his life during the official naming ceremony for the SFC Raymond R. Buchan Memorial Bridge on Washington Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.