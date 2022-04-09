Laurel: Johnstown Technology company Problem Solutions is providing the next wave of virtual reality training for the U.S. Marine Corps. Problem Solutions won a $325,000 “immersive training environment” contract March 15 from the U.S. Army Contracting command in Orlando, Florida, the company said in a press release. Problem Solutions’ work involves engineering virtual reality experiences that simulate real-world tactical and ethical scenarios to better prepare war fighters. The technology would be used within the Marine Corps’ Infantry Immersive Training environments.
Laurel: At least four classrooms will be constructed at the Greater Johnstown Elementary School building by converting a large group instruction space and old locker rooms into learning areas. The move was approved by the district school board Tuesday and will cost about $420,000. The Efficiency Network (TEN), of Pittsburgh, which is already handling upgrades to district buildings, was consulted. District leaders have struggled since the elementary schools were combined a few years ago to find space for all of the pupils at the Westgate Drive location.
Laurel: The 14th annual Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Johnstown Masonic Event & Conference Center, 130 Valley Pike, Johnstown. Proceeds benefit the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center in Windber. The money will be used to ensure that the facility has cutting-edge equipment for the detection and treatment of breast cancer and that it can provide free mammograms, genetic testing and other services to uninsured and under-insured women through the Pink Ribbon Care Fund, organizers said. Girls Night Out began as a small “pay it forward” project by Oechslin, who was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 36 and succumbed to the disease on April 9, 2009, at the age of 39.
Barb: The mass killing that left six people dead and 12 wounded outside bars just blocks from California’s Capitol last weekend was a gunfight involving at least five shooters from rival gangs, Sacramento police said. Police said they identified at least five gunmen but there may have been more. Only two suspects – both brothers wounded by gunfire – have been arrested in connection with the shooting and, so far, they only face firearms charges. “We’re still working through ... who the actual shooters are in the case,” Sgt. Zach Eaton said. Police said at least two gangs were involved. They declined to provide more details or name the gangs involved or the affiliation of any suspects.
Laurel: Catholic schools in the Prince Gallitzin Quadrant have raised nearly $5,000 over the past few weeks to aid Ukrainian refugees in Poland. The money was raised through dress-down days, individual donations and sales of T-shirts created by the Bishop Carroll Catholic High School art teacher, with each school finding ways to support the cause. “We wanted to do something for Ukraine and the people, especially with Father Andriy (Kelt) here on staff,” said Jonathan Nagy, Bishop Carroll dean of students. “It is an act of compassion for those in need.”
Laurel: A two-story, 1,100-square-foot press box, concession stand and office will soon be constructed on the concrete concourse behind home plate at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. Johnstown City Council approved the work during a special meeting on Tuesday. Bedford-based LMJ Contractors came in with the winning low bid of $283,750, with the cost to be paid for with American Rescue Plan funds for COVID-19 pandemic relief. The structure is expected to be finished in June.
Laurel: For the 25 emergency responders on Cambria County’s Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), a call to mobilize means they have to be ready for almost anything: standoffs with desperate, dangerous fugitives and hostage situations and manhunts. and while classroom training is crucial, that training alone can’t prepare responders for every situation, SERT member Bob Haddad said. The team was awarded a more than $3,000 grant to cover the cost of purchasing specialized bolts for handguns and AR-15 rifles to enable officers to train to respond to armed suspects, SERT member Jason Shuman said.
