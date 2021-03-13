Laurel: Hats off to the Conemaugh Township rifle team, which won the 2021 Pennsylvania Interscholastic High School 3-Position Smallbore Championship with a high score of 2,209 last week at the Everett Junior Rifle Club. Team members include Haley Fetterman, Ruby Korenoski, Gillian Berloffe and Sierra LaPorta. “Our four ladies did an outstanding job during the entire season,” Conemaugh Township coach Joe Podrebarac said. North Star took third place, while teams from Bishop Carroll Catholic, Chestnut Ridge, Everett, Forest Hills and Turkeyfoot Valley were in contention. Everett won the air rifle competition, with North Star second. Great showing by the local teams.
Barb: The state of Pennsylvania will pay $475,000 to the estate of a man who was killed when he was run over by a bulldozer used by state police who were pursuing him for growing marijuana plants. Gregory Longenecker, 51, “had fled into thick brush after being caught growing 10 marijuana plants on public land near Reading,” the Associated Press reported. Longenecker’s body was found under the treads of a game commission bulldozer that state police had commandeered. Longenecker’s family sued, claiming the state police and the game commission took “crazy and lethal action” against an unarmed man who posed no threat.
Laurel: Those who have fallen behind on rent and utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic are getting some help from Cambria and Somerset county governments. The counties were awarded a combined $13 million in stimulus funds through the state Department of Health and Human Services. As our David Hurst reported, Tableland Services Inc. Director David Mrozowski said Somerset County residents whose incomes are within 80% of the area’s median income – $36,350 for individuals or $51,900 for a family of four – are eligible for assistance, provided someone in the household has used unemployment benefits at some point in the past year.
Laurel: Twenty-three maple producers in and around Somerset County will be showcased this weekend in the Maple Weekend Taste & Tour, an promotional event organized by the syrup industry. Pennsylvania ranks sixth nationally in maple syrup production, and Somerset County leads the state in maple products. Maple farms will offer tours Saturday and Sunday while the Historical and Genealogical Society of Somerset County tells the story of the industry’s history locally. What a sweet idea.
Barb: A New Jersey Amtrak employee is accused of stealing several dozen chain saws and parts from rail company and selling them online. A federal criminal complaint released Tuesday alleges that Jose Rodriguez sold stolen items for more than $50,000 from 2016 through July 2020. He has worked for Amtrak in North Brunswick since 2007. A Pennsylvania customer provided law enforcement agents with 11 boxes with Rodriguez’s return address from $7,000 in purchases.
Laurel: In a win-win scenario, a high-speed communications company will rent space inside Somerset County’s 911 center, providing the county with higher internet speed at a lower cost in exchange. Coudersport-based Zito Media Communications has a five-year deal, gaining access to electricity including the availability of
backup generators. The county will receive enhanced fiber-optic internet service for its various facilities, including the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.