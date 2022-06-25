Laurel: Tennyson Keafer competed in a national equestrian event this week in McDonald, Tennessee. The fifth-grader at Conemaugh Township Area Elementary School was among 25 riders from across the country at the Youth Equestrian Development Association National Championship show at Tri-State Exhibition Center. “It feels absolutely amazing to be able to make it to nationals because I work really hard,” Keafer said. “Being able to make it to my goal of YEDA is amazing.” She is a member of the Riding on Faith team and will compete in the elementary pearl division, which consists of fourth- and fifth-graders.
Laurel: Pennsylvania Highlands Community College President Steve Nunez conferred certificates of business management in manufacturing on Tuesday to the first graduates of a program launched with JWF Industries. The first class of graduates included three JWF employees: supply chain lead Victoria Long; supply chain lead Haleigh Findley, daughter of JWF Chief Operating Officer John Polacek; and area manager Kevin Findley, Haleigh’t husband. The business management in manufacturing certificate program is a professional development opportunity for JWF employees that offers advancement in the company. It is a step toward an associate degree in business management in manufacturing.
Laurel: Joe Messina, a junior at Westmont Hilltop High School, will be flying to France, where he will rout the historic World War II battlefields of Normandy before paying his respects to a local soldier. “I’ve always just liked World War II, and I’ve always want to visit,” he said. Messina is part of a nationwide program offered by the Albert H. Small Normandy Institute that aims “to preserve and disseminate to young people and future generations the truth that ‘Freedom is not free,’ but requires sacrifice.” He was one of 15 students chosen out of numerous applicants last fall to take part in the offering.
Barb: Michael Horvath, 55, has been convicted in the kidnapping and slaying almost a decade ago of a co-worker whose bones were found buried in his eastern Pennsylvania yard. A Monroe County Judge on June 17 convicted him of criminal homicide, kidnapping, evidence-tampering and abuse of a corpse in the 2013 killing of Holly Grim. The judge acquitted him of a charge of obstruction in the non- jury trial. Police said bone fragments unearthed at Horvath’s Ross Township property were consistent with a gunshot wound to the chest, and they said Horvath owned DVDs dealing with murder, sexually deviant behavior and “hunting humans.”
Laurel: More than 50 students from around the region, and some from out of state, gathered at Mount Aloysius College on Tuesday to begin the two-day Future Health Care Leaders Camp offered by the school. “It’s completely immersive,” academic Dean Chris Lovett said. “In each discipline, they’re going to experience hands-on labs.” He described the camp as a “low-stakes environment” in which the participants “can just experience” and ask questions without the pressure of a class.
Laurel: After more than six weeks of negotiations, a deal appears to have been reached that will keep SkyWest Airlines flying to and from the Johnstown area’s airport. It’s a move that must still receive the U.S. Department of Transportation’s approval, but board members at John Murtha Johns- town-Cambria County Airport voted unanimously on Tuesday to support having SkyWest continue service to Johnstown through late next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.