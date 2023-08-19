Laurel: Representatives from the Boy Scouts of America and the Friends of Yellow Creek were at the Yellow Creek State Park sailing base on Aug. 9 with the mission of introducing the Sea Scouts – a boating- focused program run by the Boy Scouts – to anyone who might be interested in joining. “It’s kind of show-and-tell day,” said Ken Sherwood, a volunteer with the Friends group and the chartered organization representative for the Ship, or unit, of Sea Scouts that is forming at Yellow Creek. Sherwood has been sailing for about a decade, and he noticed that not many younger people were getting involved with the hobby. He wanted to change that.
Barb: Even though the 2023-24 Pennsylvania budget has been signed into law, some area schools and other agencies have been left up in the air by the state legislature’s failure to pass associated fiscal code bills that authorize certain allocations. Among the money that has not yet been released is “Level Up” program funding for the school districts deemed to be the most underfunded – including Greater Johnstown, Ferndale Area, Blacklick Valley and Windber Area. Windber Area Superintendent Michael Vuckovich said that without that revenue source, his district would have to make “difficult decisions” about its programs and offerings. The legislature is not scheduled to return to session until September, weeks after the start of the school year.
Laurel: Windber Area School District has launched a Spirit Sale offering Windber Area T-shirts, sweatshirts and other attire that showcase patriotic styles. The sale is leading up to a “Salute to Heroes” event on Oct. 6. Money raised through the campaign will be donated to the Windber Veterans Association for programs benefiting veterans and their families, Windber Area Superintendent Michael Vuckovich said. To take part in the Spirit Sale and support the Windber Veterans Association, visit windberschools.org for more information.
Laurel: Leah Brooks, owner of Barrels of Fun Exploration Center, said she will soon open a second location at 518 N. Center St., Ebensburg, as the child care center outgrew its current location at 302 Reddinger St. Brooks said infants and school-aged children will be at the new location, while children ages 2 through preschool-aged will be at the current location. Brooks, who opened the center in September 2022, said the quick growth speaks to the quality and efforts of her staff.
Laurel: As part of the National Day of Learning on Sept. 11, which is also the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a virtual education program has been established to enable students in grades 6 through 12 to join online tours of Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County, see and hear crash witness interviews and hear a pre-recorded “Moment of Remembrance,” organizers said. Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, the official nonprofit partner to the National Park Service at the national memorial, organized the “Teach to Remember” event alongside the National Park Service as part of the memorial’s evolving 9/11 ceremony, the Friends organization said in a media release.
Laurel: The five-year plan needed for Pennsylvania to receive a promised $1.16 billion in federal dollars to expand broadband internet service was approved on Aug. 10. Under-served locations – including parts of Cambria and Somerset counties – are being targeted for faster, more reliable service via partnerships with local service providers. According to state Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R- Somerset, the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority unanimously approved the plan for how to spend the dollars, which has been in the works for months.
