Laurel: For almost a half-century, 32 international flags have greeted visitors coming into downtown Johnstown on Route 56. Over the years, flagpoles rusted, paint chipped, bushes overgrew and the storage shed fell into disrepair at the Johnstown International Flag Plaza that was dedicated on July 4, 1976 – the United States bicentennial – and rededicated following the 1977 flood. The park has been beautified again thanks to the efforts of the Rotary Club of Johnstown, West End Lions Club and Johnstown Public Works Department. The groups fixed the poles, painted the railing by the Stonycreek River, renovated the stone building and planted new greenery.
Laurel: Jeff Page gave a simple greeting to the hundreds of folks gathered to watch youth football last Saturday in New Florence – “Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Jerry Page Field.” The newly named field will help carry on his legacy. Gerald E. “Jerry” Page coached the Laurel Valley High School football team on that same field from 1979 to 2008, when he won 206 games and reached the playoffs in 16 out of a possible 24 years, capturing District 6 Class 1A titles in 1989, 1990 and 1993. “One ironic thing about our dad – it makes him possibly unique and adds to his greatness as a per- son – Dad never talked to his players about winning,” Jeff Page said. “He never said, ‘I think we can win this game.’ it was, ‘we better win this game.’ ”
Laurel: Chad Miller, Johnstown police captain, provided an instructional session on ALICE train- ing to high school and middle school educators at Greater Johnstown School District. Miller talked on statistics, information and what “ALICE” stands for – Alert-Lockdown-Inform-Counter-Evacuate. Then, the teachers returned to their classrooms and put their training into practice. Police provided a real-time drill of an active intruder.
Barb: David Kelly Myers, 58, of Gallitzin, was sentenced in Cam- bria County court on Monday in connection with a motorcycle crash in Allegheny Township that killed a Blair County woman last year when the motorcycle landed on top of her. Myers entered a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter, DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic on July 8 before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III. He was sentenced to a maximum of 24 months in prison with automatic parole after 4½ months.
Laurel: As Cambria Somerset Authority officials met Monday to celebrate the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area’s expansion, they didn’t have to look farther than the park’s guestbook to explain the need for growth. “During May, June and July this summer, we aver-aged 10,000 visitors each month,” CSA chairman Jim Greco told The Tribune-Democrat. “It’s amazing. The num-bers keep growing every year.” The two-year effort added camping sites, a second play-ground, a shower house and a shorefront gazebo along a sprawling prop-erty that is home to a recently expanded beach.
