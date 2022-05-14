Laurel: Rutter’s is preparing to buy land on Scalp Avenue with assurance that the Richland Township Planning Commission is agreeable to the construction of a gas station and convenience store. M&G Realty, the real estate arm of Rutter’s convenience stores, is working with H.F. Lenz engineers to secure and develop parcels of land between Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Theatre Drive. Eric Hershey, Rutter’s site project manager, said a realistic opening date for a Rutter’s in Richland Township would be sometime in early 2023. “This is an area we are very interested in expanding into,” Hershey said.
Laurel: Mom’s House Inc. has set out to build a multi-million-dollar community recreation center in Johnstown’s Roxbury neighborhood. Mom’s House board members and staff conveyed plans Tuesday during a groundbreaking ceremony at the site. The event highlighted the imminent demolition of the blighted building next door to the child care facility at 1335 Franklin St., as well as the start of a capital campaign to build a two-story Roxbury Civic Center in its place. Plans for the facility include a full-sized gymnasium, a walking track overlooking the gym, a conference room, kitchens and a fitness center.
Laurel: Cuddles For Kids is looking for donations to support its new endeavor – Caring Nooks. These 20 former newspaper boxes will be placed throughout Johnstown and contain hygiene products that will be available to the community at no charge. “We had the opportunity to re-purpose the newspaper vending machines and also help our community with basic needs, such as personal hygiene items,” CFK Executive Director Robin Hagins said. The organization is asking the community to donate full-sized and unused items of body wash, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, lip balm, lotion and similar items to support the effort.
Barb: A chain-link fence occupied a portion of the popular Penn State University Nittany Lion Shrine after it and two other campus landmarks were vandalized. The Nittany Lion Shrine, the Hintz Family Alumni Center and Old Main were defaced with red paint overnight on May 7 over graduation weekend. “Time is Up” and other messages were scrawled in red paint on Old Main’s doors. Paint damage to the Nittany Lion Shrine, was visible even through the chain-link fence and the blue tarpaulin protecting the statue. The lion’s left ear was removed, and red paint remained on its base and areas surrounding the statue. “These are profoundly disturbing acts at a time when many families are taking photos and celebrating the educational accomplishments of their graduates,” the school said in a statement.
Laurel: Three Conemaugh Township Area High School student-athletes declared where they will compete at the collegiate level. Jackson Byer is set to play basketball at Juniata College under athletic director and men’s coach Greg Curley. Chloe Bidelman intends to attend Pitt-Johnstown to play volleyball for coach Morgan Mammosser. Herman Zilch committed to swim for Division I Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, for coach Scott Vanderzell.
Laurel: Kristen Villarrial, director of the Cambria County Backpack Project, said this was the organization’s first year holding the empty bowls event, with all the proceeds going to the organization. For $10, the people received a paper bowl created by a student in one of the Cambria County Backpack Project’s participating school districts, plus a soup starter kit to make chicken noodle soup at home. Currently, Blacklick Valley, Cambria Heights, Ferndale Area, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Richland, Westmont Hilltop and Windber Area school districts participate in the program.
