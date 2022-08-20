Laurel: The sixth annual Instant Decision and College Application Workshop was held at Richland High School. Nine schools were in attendance – Pitt-Johns-town, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Mount Aloysius College, St. Francis University and Seton Hill University among them. The students and their parents picked colleges and universities to learn about, filled out applications for free, and briefly met with staff to discuss majors, financial aid, housing and other post-secondary matters.
Laurel: The Challenge Program, based in downtown Johnstown, has received $200,000 in state grant funding for its Students in the Workplace program. The money, from the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program, will be directed toward the project that connects students with manufacturing companies that are providing direct-hire opportunities. “The reason that this grant is different from an awareness grant is because, with the Students in the Workplace, we are working specifically with manufacturers who are telling us they’re going to hire students,” The Challenge Program president Barbara Grandinetti said.
Laurel: For the third consecutive year, the Laurel Highlands has been nominated as one of the best areas to view fall foliage. The Laurel Highlands is one of 20 areas of the country vying for the top spot on USA TODAY’s 10Best Editors’ Readers’ Choice Awards for the Best Destination for Fall Foliage. Ann Nemanic, executive director of GO Laurel Highlands, welcomed the recognition. “Being chosen by the editors of USA TODAY three years in a row provides a solid confirmation the Laurel Highlands truly has spectacular fall foliage,” she said.
Laurel: Richland School District is launching a new campaign to remind motorists of the rules of the road as they apply to school bus safety. That includes partnering with PennDOT for increased awareness and placing electronic message boards, as well as launching a multi-pronged social media campaign. Permanent signs also could be installed in the future. Richland consistently has issues with drivers passing stopped school buses across the district. A roadway that experiences some of the worst offenders is Scalp Avenue, where several students are picked up and dropped off.
Barb: Pennsylvania State Police said on Aug. 14 that Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, Luzerne County, was upset about an argument with his mother and drove through a crowd at a fundraiser for victims of a recent deadly house fire. He killed one person at the event and injured 17 others, then returned home and beat his mother to death. He was arraigned on two counts of criminal homicide. Police said, a crowd of about 75 people, including adults and small children, had gathered in a blocked-off parking lot in Berwick outside the Intoxicology Department bar, which was holding an all-day fundraising ent to benefit victims of the Aug. 5 blaze in Nescopeck that killed seven adults and three children.
Laurel: The 13th Richland Community Days will be held from 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday on the corner of Schoolhouse Road and Theatre Drive. The road will be closed from Theatre Drive to the Pitt-Johns- town entrance. Duaine Detrick, a Richland Community Days committee member, said organizers are eager to welcome the event back after ongoing COVID-19 concerns canceled it in 2020 and 2021. “People are so excited for this to happen. I’ve been getting people coming up to me and saying they’re so glad we’re bringing it back, that they missed it and they’re planning on coming,” he said.
