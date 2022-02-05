Laurel: The Adams Township Volunteer Fire Company’s St. Michael station recognized Gene Krupa with a plaque for his 50 years of service. “He’s quite a committed, dedicated member,” fire Chief Paul Kundrod said. “He’s always here and still goes out on calls.” Krupa, 84, said that he’s thankful for the acknowledgement and he remains committed to protecting people. Krupa had been fire captain, trustee and financial secretary. He retired from those positions, allowing younger members to take on the duties.
Laurel: Fred Lukachinsky, of Cranberry Township, Butler County, was elected to serve as the next president of the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial. Lukachinsky was inside a FedEx Ground office near Pittsburgh on Sept. 11, 2001, when word began to spread that an airliner had crashed in Somerset County. It was a morning Lukachinsky will never forget, and now he will lead a Flight 93 National Memorial nonprofit whose goal is to ensure Americans don’t forget the moment. Emily Shenkel was elected to serve as the group’s vice president. Her cousin and godmother, Lorraine Bay, was a flight attendant on Flight 93.
Laurel: Flood City Youth and Fitness Academy and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown announced a new partnership to benefit students in the Greater Johnstown community through a tutoring and mentoring program. “This is a need that we had to get fulfilled,” FCYFA Executive Director Oscar Cashaw said. The “I Rise” program will expand on the academy’s offerings – which include homework help, meals and social activities – by allowing Pitt-Johns-town education majors to provide tutoring in math, writing and reading.
Barb: Kristian Heller, 46, formerly of Windber, admitted in court on Monday to possessing and distributing child pornography. He was arrested last fall after investigators said they found pornography depicting children younger than 12 years old in his possession. In connection with the guilty plea, Heller admitted to knowingly possessing videos and images in individual computer graphic files that depicted minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Laurel: Community leaders read stories on Wednesday to Greater Johnstown Elementary School students as the school observed World Read Aloud Day. Nearly two dozen people signed up to read to the young listeners, including Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic, other elected officials, city police officers and Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Jessica Satava. “We had an overwhelming response,” said Alexa Metzgar, Communities in Schools navigator at Greater Johnstown Elementary School.
Laurel: Courtney Cecere, a graduate of Forest Hills High School, is a Victory Scholar working toward a master’s degree in digital marketing at The National University of Ireland, Galway. And, Cecere has become accustomed to playing – and starring – in a physical brand of basketball. She is a three-time District 6 champion player at Forest Hills and three-year performer at Seton Hill University.
