Laurel: Johnstown PolkaFest is back and it will be held June 3-5 at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown. The festival will return to its three-day format after a two-day event was held in 2021. Visit Johnstown, the event organizer, announced that Peoples Natural Gas Park will continue to host PolkaFest for the foreseeable future. PolkaFest features the country’s best bands, as well as local and regional favorites.
Laurel: Windber Borough has found a firm to turn the community’s historic dance hall into a year-round draw – although at a higher price tag than council first expected. Windber council approved Indiana County- based CNC Construction’s $1,499,000 bid to revamp Windber Recreation Park’s Ballroom – a move that should enable the contractor to get work underway by April, Borough Council President John Holden said. The ballroom was built at Windber Recreation Park in 1910 and has been a community gathering space since – hosting dances, summer receptions and seasonal events when the weather is right.
Laurel: Bishop McCort Catholic High School will celebrate more than 50 years of its girls basketball program while also honoring the current seniors Saturday. The Crimson Crushers will play nonconference rival Bellwood-Antis at 3 p.m. in the Bishop McCort gymnasium. The team’s three seniors – Bailey Shriver, Lexi Martin and Ally Stephens will be honored prior to the game. The program, which coincides with a year-long centennial celebration, will include recognition of the school’s 13 girls basketball 1,000-point scorers, as well as six players who achieved the milestone at the college level.
Barb: Nearly 60,000 bees have been stolen from a grocery company’s field near Harrisburg, the company said. The bees were said to be stolen in Carlisle, Cumberland County, between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30, Pennlive.com reported Wednesday. In a statement, Giant Co.’s community impact manager, Jessica Groves, said that the bees were an essential part of the local food chain that is suffering a declining bee population. In 2021, beekeepers in the state reported a loss of 41% of their populations, which was less than the national average loss of 45.5%.
Laurel: Approximately 250 people lined up on the edge of a square cut into the ice atop Canoe Creek State Park lake on Feb. 5, and then entered the frigid water with a splash for the annual Winter Games Polar Plunge. Participants raised more than $100,000 for Special Olympics Pennsylvania, which provides an opportunity for youth and adult athletes with disabilities from all across the state, including the Johnstown region, to compete in sports. “It’s peer-to-peer fundraising, basically, so a lot of people just go online,” said Karly Heath, Special Olympics PA events manager. “They can create a team, join a team or donate as an individual and take the plunge. It gets competitive, and we like that.”
Laurel: Kellan Stahl, of Richland High School, announced his commitment to the NCAA Division III program at Washington & Jefferson College in the President’s Athletic Conference on Monday. “(Winning at Richland) made me realize that if I want to play early, I have to work harder than anyone else,” said Stahl. “I already asked one of the coaches for a playbook, because I want to be able to come in there and be better than everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.