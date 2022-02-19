Laurel: Dave Davis now owns the Cambria County’s “Old Stone Jail,” with its 19th-century architecture, history and mystery. “I always had a fascination with the jail, so I just wanted to see if I could do something that would benefit everybody, including myself,” said Davis, a Central Cambria High School graduate. The structure, which was built in 1872 at the corner of North Center and West Sample streets in Ebensburg, housed prisoners until the late 1990s. Ownership was transferred from Cambria County and the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County to Davis’ North Carolina-based DSherwoodD Enterprises for $1 with the understanding that “the expense that this developer is going to have in bringing that building up to code and getting it updated and upgraded as well” will be costly, according to Renee Daily, the authority’s executive director.
Laurel: United Way of the Laurel Highlands is offering assistance to struggling families in Cambria and Somerset counties, thanks to a donation of 22,000 diapers. The nonprofit organization has launched its diaper bank with dispersal points located throughout each county. Karen Struble Myers, president and CEO of United Way of the Laurel Highlands, said the organization participates in the Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed project that supports families who make above the federal poverty level, but not enough to sustain a good quality of life.”We found out that many of our working families are struggling in our community, and as we thought about ways we could provide support, we discovered that diaper need is something that affects one out of every three families in Pennsylvania,” she said.
Laurel: The Shaffer Covered Bridge project in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, could be underway by summer. Nationwide supply chain issues play a big role in determining an exact start date for the project to begin, Somerset County President Commissioner Gerald Walker said. The project is years in the making and follows periods when the bridge had to be closed to traffic due to deteriorating roof support beams.
Barb: Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing Sunday, ending a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions that has hurt the economy of both nations, even as they held back from a crackdown on a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa. The protest in Ottawa has paralyzed downtown, infuriated residents who are fed up with police inaction and turned up pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The demonstrations have reverberated across Canada and beyond, with similar convoys in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned that truck convoys may be in the works in the United States.
Laurel: During Catholic Schools Week, which wrapped up Feb. 4, students at Divine Mercy Catholic Academy collected donations and funds to give in support of local military groups. The students gathered toiletries, snacks and other items. They also raised $575 through participation in a dress-down day. Everything will go to benefit active-duty soldiers and veterans.
Laurel: A pair of Central Cambria High School seniors will continue their academic and athletic careers at Shippensburg University, an NCAA Division II member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. Corinne Markovich will join the tennis program, while Faith Wilson is slated to become a member of the track and field programs.
Barb: Scams targeting grandparents continue across Indiana and Cambria counties, state police in Indiana report. At least 12 people have contacted state police in one week reporting that they were called by someone claiming that their grandson or granddaughter was in jail and needed money to post bond, troopers said in a news release on Wednesday. Most people were aware of scams and called police.
Laurel: David Jodon, who served as the junior high basketball coach for 39 seasons at Conemaugh Township Area High School, is retiring after the season. Jodon is a key pillar in helping the boys’ basketball teams achieve consistent success during the past four decades. Witnessing former players become key members of the community makes Jodon proud of the type of influence he helped provide, he said. “We’ve had so many good young men and had so much success,” Jodon said.
