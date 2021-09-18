Laurel: A plague on Col. Jacob Higgins’ tombstone at Grandview Cemetery will be rededicated Saturday – nearly 159 years to the day from when he fought in the battle of Antietam. The original bronze marker was installed in 1921, but was pried loose by a vandal for scrap metal about three years ago. He fought Sept. 17, 1862, at Antietam – a conflict during which there were almost 23,000 combined dead, wounded, missing and captured among the Union and Confederacy. “It’s really important for us,” said Barbara Zaborowski, a member of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War Susanna Cook Tent 61.
Laurel: A public meeting was held in Johns-town’s Central Park with engineers who are working to connect the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail to the city’s downtown. A.J. Schwartz, studio director with Environmental Planning & Design, said one of the additions to the project is creating a trailhead at the Somerset Street Park. According to Schwartz, the existing park would be utilized to add a trailhead with some parking and a sun shelter. The engineers plan to meet with the City of Johnstown to discuss signage, and various permissions needed for the project as well as engineers working on a similar project with the Path of the Flood Trail so that the signage is consistent.
Laurel: 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial Authority members unanimously approved making emergency repairs to the facility’s roof. The work is expected to cost about $56,000. “This is the perimeter of the big main roof, which is actually right around the concourse and the rink area,” said Chris Glessner, the authority’s chairman. Problems with the roof were once again apparent during the recent Showcase for Commerce that coincided with a storm that dumped several inches of rain on Johnstown. Authority members also approved putting larger-scale, long-term roof repair projects out for bid. That construction could cost approximately $1.1 million combined.
Barb: A man was killed after he was beaten with a trash can lid and pummeled during a brawl outside a famous Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant, police said. The violence at Pat’s King of Steaks may involve spectators who earlier attended a soccer game, police said. The Philadelphia Union had lost to Club America. The 28-year-old was fatally beaten and two other people were injured in the fight before the suspects fled in an SUV, police said.
Laurel: Outdoorsy types are encouraged to apply for the job of counting raptors at the Allegheny Plateau Audubon Society’s hawk watch near Central City. As the the chapter’s Baby Boomer membership continues to decline, vice president Bob Stewart is searching for volunteers who can tell the difference between a sharp-shinned hawk and a Merlin falcon, as well as those who won’t mistake a turkey vulture for an eagle. The group’s volunteers gather at the Allegheny Front Hawk Watch to count the migrating hawks and eagles that use the edge of the plateau as a travel corridor.
Laurel: For the second time this year, Mike Capelli has received a prominent recognition for his sacrifices and heroism during World War II. He was inducted into the Cambria County Military Hall of Fame in July. Then the bridge on Dishong Mountain Road that goes over U.S. Route 22 in Jackson Township was renamed the Technical Sergeant Mike Capelli Memorial Bridge. It is the 19th bridge named for a veteran in Cambria County.
