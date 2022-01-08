Laurel: JWF Defense Systems LLC was named Small Business Supplier of the Year and also received the Bronze Supplier Award from BAE Systems, a global company providing technology-led defense, aerospace and security solutions. The awards were given based on performance and contributions to supply-chain success in 2021 for BAE Systems’ Combat Mission Systems business. JWF Defense Systems is part of JWF Industries, a metal-centric product manufacturer in Johnstown for more than 30 years.
Laurel: Girl Scouts will offer a new cookie option, Adventurefuls, which are brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt. “Girl Scouts and its partner bakers offer a new cookie every couple of years, and there’s a lot of time and research that goes in determining the cookie,” said Lisa Shade, vice president of brand marketing and product programming for Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.
Barb: State police in Bedford are asking the public for help to find those responsible for the thefts of nine catalytic converters. Thieves made off with eight catalytic converters worth a total of $2,000 from eight vehicles parked in a garage on U.S. Route 220 business between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1, troopers said. About the same time, thieves cut off a $200 catalytic converter from under a 1997 Ford Ranchero in the area of Hoagland and Longfellow roads in Bedford Township. Thieves are after the exhaust control devices to sell the metals to scrapyards.
Laurel: Max Merrill is one step closer to his dream to create a distillery destination on his family’s historic hunting grounds this fall. “Seeing the ‘Ponfeigh Distillery’ sign go up, it was one of the greatest moments of my life,” said Merrill, who has spent decades envisioning the distillery now under construction. According to Merrill, it’s just the latest of many signs of progress for the nearly $5 million project, which will transform the former 84 Lumber yard near Somerset into a whiskey fan’s promised land – a rustic distillery with a tasting room and a nearby amphitheater that he said will draw national acts.
Laurel: The U.S. is urging that everyone 12 and older get a COVID-19 booster as soon as they’re eligible, a move intended to help fight back the hugely contagious omicron mutant that’s ripping through the country. Boosters already were encouraged for all Americans 16 and older, but Wednesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed an extra Pfizer shot for younger teens – those 12 to 15 – and strengthened its recommendation that 16- and 17-year-olds get it, too.
Barb: Two gunmen fired more than 65 rounds on a Philadelphia street, sending nighttime pedestrians on a busy block teeming with markets and restaurants scrambling for cover and injuring six people, at least one of them critically, police said. Police responded in the Germantown neighborhood and found a 21-year-old woman shot multiple times in the abdomen and chest and lying near dozens of spent casings. Officers rushed her to the hospital, where she was in critical condition. five men ages 19 to 29 were taken with gunshot wounds by private vehicles to two hospitals, police said. All were expected to survive. Officers are looking at surveillance footage, Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.
