Laurel: The Johnstown Reed Band has been around for roughly 140 years, entertaining every summer in downtown Johns-town’s Central Park and surrounding areas. The band is the oldest continuously playing group in the region, having been chartered in 1883. “A lot of this is about tradition,” co-conductor and percussionist Michael Bodolosky said. Roughly 40 members meet a handful of times throughout the summer in Central Park to perform. While some performers have been part of the group for decades, others are teenagers enlisted by their band directors as a way to keep playing during the summer and receive additional experience.
Laurel: U.S. Marshals arrested homicide suspect and fugitive Dirk Jones, 42, in New Jersey’s Camden County last week. Jones was accused of shooting and killing a Johnstown man outside a city bar in June. The Philadelphia native was taken into custody without incident or injury to anyone, officials said.
Laurel: Local nonprofits are putting to use some of the $30.7 million in American Rescue Plan money that the federal government provided to Johnstown for COVID-19 pandemic relief. In September, city officials awarded $3.8 million to nonprofits that work to address food insecurity, child care, internet access and community projects in the city. Twenty-five applications were approved for funding, with the amounts ranging from $10,500 to $250,000. Money has already been spent on numerous projects, including Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania’s hearing testing, Stevens Memorial Holy Church’s day care, United Way of the Laurel Highlands’ diaper bank and Greater Johnstown Community YMCA’s after-school programs. Some larger-scale efforts are still being developed.
Barb: Allegations of hazing in Northwestern University’s athletic programs broadened Wednesday as attorneys suggested that sexual abuse and racial discrimination within the football program was so rampant that coaches knew it was happening, and said that male and female athletes reported misconduct within two other sports. A lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses fired football coach Pat Fitzgerald of enabling a culture of racism, including forcing players of color to cut their hair and behave differently to be more in line with the “Wildcat Way.” Northwestern has been added to a long list of American universities to face a scandal in athletics and may eventually join the trend of making large payouts following allegations of sexual abuse.
Laurel: The International Conservation Center in Fairhope, Somerset County, hosted a “Picnic with the Elephants” on July 15. The 1,000-acre sanctuary is home to five African savanna elephants. About 450 people toured the ICC during the event, which was co-sponsored by the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce. Conservationists for the past 15 years have been caring for and breeding the elephants at the former Glen Savage Ranch, a few miles north of Fairhope, near the Bedford County line.
Laurel: The Supporting Scholars program at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College received a $54,000 boost from the school’s foundation last week. With that money, the college will provide scholarships to at least 16 high school seniors. “We are aiming to attract some of the best and brightest students from local high schools, where they will earn an affordable, accessible and quality education here at Penn Highlands,” President Steve Nunez said.
Laurel: An AmeriCorps summer camp, “Win, Lose and Just Play,” was held this week for Central Cambria School District students at Jackson Elementary School in Mundys Corner. Students participated in games, educational activities and social-emotional learning through the regional AmeriCorps, Pennsylvania Mountain Service Corps. AmeriCorps is a federal agency that provides members with community service opportunities. The organization is often described as the “domestic Peace Corps.”
Laurel: Petrunak Paving, a local asphalt paving company, began paving the entrances to The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township. Galleria owner Leo Karruli estimated that paving the mall’s roads entirely, including the road that rings around it, could be completed next year. In the past year, Karruli has been working to add new tenants and address maintenance issues at the mall. Meanwhile, Cecilia Cepeda and her sister, Fabiola Felix, recently opened Annelesse Restaurant in the mall’s food court.
