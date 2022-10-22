Laurel: Ianni’s Pizzeria is expanding to Menoher Boulevard in Upper Yoder Township at the former Pickin’ Chicken restaurant. Ianni’s Pizzeria is owned by Wesley Harris, with his wife, Jonelle, and his parents, William “Billy” and Paula Johns. The Johns family opened an establishment in 1927 in New Derry, Westmoreland County, that would later become Ianni’s. Harris said he and his family plan to remodel the building so that he can start offering Ianni’s wood-fired pizza there in the spring.
Laurel: Erin Codey has been named as executive director of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra. She will oversee the business operations of the orchestra in partnership with music director James Blachly. Codey had been working as the JSO’s interim executive director since July. “She is a gifted leader who is already bringing fresh ideas and great energy to the role, and I am thrilled to be a part of what she will accomplish as the executive director of this treasured community resource,” Blachly said.
Laurel: Three bridges were dedicated in a ceremony for former Cambria County Sheriff Bob Kolar Sr. and deputies Ross Dixon and John “Sonny” Kuhar Jr. Kolar passed away due to illness in May 2020. He has the longest tenure of any Cambria County sheriff. Kuhar and Dixon both passed away due to the COVID-19 virus. Kuhar died in November 2020 and Dixon in February 2021. “All three men were dedicated to their faith, their families and their communities and, of course, the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Don Robertson said.
Barb: Two women and a man were killed and a fourth person wounded in a shooting in Pittsburgh, authorities said. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said it occurred near a busy North Side intersection at about 10 p.m. Oct. 15. The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified the two women killed as Jacquelyn Mehalic, 33, of Muncy, and Betty Averytt, 59.
Laurel: The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies’ Early Childhood Education fund was one of two funds that will split an anonymous $14.5 million gift. That will allow the nonprofit to multiply its efforts to make “critical’ pre-kindergarten education more accessible, foundation President Mike Kane said. In response to a shortage of early education centers, staff and available space for children ready to learn, the Early Childhood Education fund was created in 2019.
Barb: Bonnie Sweeten, 51, of Delanco, New Jersey, was charged with two counts of wire fraud, alleging that she forged checks and made fraudulent purchases with a company credit card. She is a former Pennsylvania woman who made national headlines more that a decade ago by falsely claiming she had been kidnapped when she had actually gone to Walt Disney World. U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero said that Sweeten was hired in 2017 as a bookkeeper for an unnamed Doylestown excavation firm headed by someone who had known her for many years.
