Laurel: The sixth annual Vietnam Era Veterans Recognition Day event was held March 29 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown. An estimated 300 attendees shared stories, remembered their comrades, listened to live music and broke bread together at the event. March 29 was proclaimed Vietnam Veterans Day in 2012 and officially recognized as National Vietnam War Veterans Day in 2017.
Laurel: Dylan Laverty’s dream of holding an Easter egg hunt with other special needs people his age came true on Sunday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in downtown Johnstown. Snapchat sensation Moneyman helped with the event. Laverty is autistic and has always been interested in making friends, his mother Robbi Laverty said. The idea for an egg hunt began when he was in middle school at Agora Cyber Charter School, and he was encouraged to pursue this interest by teacher Lauren Svonavec.
Laurel: Johnstown Area Heritage Association hosted the second annual “From Germania to JAHA” party to showcase the history of the Frank & Sylvia Pasquerilla Heritage Discovery Center at the corner of Broad Street and Sixth Avenue in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood. The large red-brick building was constructed in 1907. It was originally home to Germania Brewing Co. The building also served as a meat and dairy processing and packing plant, an electric company headquarters and a paper supply business before its current role. The gathering included live music, food, drinks and the opportunity for guests to tour the history displays.
Laurel: The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced in March that John Holoka Jr.’s remains have been discovered and identified through archaeological digs and scientific analysis eight decades after the Cresson resident died in World War II. Holoka, then 25 years old, was an engineer aboard a B-24H Liberator that was struck by anti-aircraft fire on June 22, 1944, after a bombing raid on a German airfield in Saint-Cyr-l’Ecole, France, near Versailles. “In my mind, I wanted to bring mental and emotional closure to my grandmother, mother and their families,” said Holoka’s great-nephew, Keith Levatino, who gave a DNA sample during the investigation.
Barb: Khalif Miller, 27, was sentenced to five years in federal prison for setting a police car on fire outside Philadelphia’s City Hall during 2020 protests following the death of George Floyd. U.S. District Chief Judge Juan R. Sanchez imposed a 61-month term on obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder and firearms counts. Carlos Matchett, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, was sentenced last month to 46 months in prison after pleading guilty to obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder and traveling to incite a riot.
Laurel: After nearly a decade away from baseball, Chris DelSignore is coaching at Westmont Hilltop High School. DelSignore previously spent 12 seasons managing the former Delweld AAABA franchise. He led his teams to 348 wins and three national runner-up finishes. “I walked away from baseball to focus on raising my two kids,” said DelSignore, a first-year high school head coach who left the local AAABA League after the 2014 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.