Laurel: Small Business Saturday is a nationwide marketing initiative promoted by American express that encourages customers to support local proprietors. Kathy Gill’s holiday season tradition was shopping at Peaced Together in downtown Johnstown. The store is owned by artist Crista Verhovsek. “You can just tell how much work (Verhovsek) puts into it and how much thought,” Gill said. Small Business Saturday has existed for a little more than a decade now. “It’s really come a long way in the few couple years,” said Mike Messina, owner of Chameleon Bookstore in downtown Johnstown.
Barb: Two small children died of stab wounds after their mother was taken into custody for observation last Saturday night in New York City, police said. A 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy were found in a Bronx apartment with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso and did not survive after being transported to a hospital, police said. The mother was not arrested and the children’s father was not taken into custody, Deputy Chief Louis De Ceglie, of Patrol Borough Bronx, said during a press briefing.
Laurel: A United Express carrier’s flights between Johnstown and Chicago are now back to direct, non-stop service – as expected. Effective this week, a new flight schedule has SkyWest Airlines’ 50-seat jets carrying passengers between the two cities without a “tag” stop in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Airport officials are optimistic that the schedule change will mean a renewed boost in daily passenger numbers.
Barb: Stewart Rhodes, Oath Keepers founder, was convicted Tuesday of seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden’s election, handing the Justice Department a major victory in its massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. A Washington, D.C., jury found Rhodes guilty of sedition after three days of deliberations in the nearly two-month-long trial that showcased the far-right extremist group’s efforts to keep Republican Donald Trump in the White House at all costs. Rhodes was acquitted of two other conspiracy charges. A co-defendant – Kelly Meggs, who led the antigovernment group’s Florida chapter – was also convicted of seditious conspiracy.
Laurel: Sunrise Energy, a Pittsburgh-based energy company, is seeking a variance to build a 3-megawatt solar farm in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County. The variance is one in a series of steps the company must clear to develop a farm near Jerome and the community’s Route 219 interchange. The energy produced would be directed into Penelec’s distribution system and would be used by local Penelec customers – in homes and businesses.
Laurel: The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and the Cambria County Backpack Project are testing a new initiative giving children access to fresh fruits and vegetables. The Youth Cafe Market, a free pop-up monthly farmers’ market hosted at Flood City Youth Fitness Academy’s after-school program in Johnstown, has distributed 1,628 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to 125 students in Johnstown since September. The goal of the market is to increase the availability of healthy and nutritious foods in children’s homes, improve families’ diets through nutrition education and recipe cards, provide business for local farmers and bring a connection from local farms to local tables for kids through a farm field trip.
