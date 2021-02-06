Laurel: Two strong local franchises are becoming one with the sale of the Market Basket grocery store in Richland Township to Ebensburg-based McAneny Brothers. Market Basket has served the region for five decades, owner John Butler noted. McAneny Brothers, a food distributor, already supplies Market Basket, and owns Hometown Markets in Hollidaysburg, Bellwood, Philipsburg and Brookville. Both enterprises are family owned. McAneny Brothers President Bob Hasse said customers won’t see a difference when the transition happens March 1. “We’re extremely motivated to keep business local, keep it within the local community,” Hasse said.
Barb: Pennsylvania State Police said North Star School District was the target of a threat made on the social media site Instagram. The post referenced an event sometime in February, but the message was quickly taken down. Fortunately, an alert district resident took a screenshot of the post and sent it to the school district, which then alerted the police, Superintendent Louis Lepley said. Investigators didn’t believe there was need for immediate concern, but did issue search warrants to Instagram for more information.
Barb: Two former Portage Area High School wrestling coaches pleaded guilty in Allegheny County to charges of criminal solicitation of child pornography and corruption of minors related to allegations that they pressured wrestlers to share images of female classmates at tournaments in 2018 and 2019. Michael Anthony Fox, 34, of Cresson, and Bradley Paul Rousell, 31, of Portage, were sentenced to spend three years on probation, to have no contact with minors during that time and to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act for 15 years. The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General prosecuted the case.
Laurel: Indiana University of Pennsylvania generated more than $81 million in its Imagine Unlimited fund-raising effort, passing its goal of $75 million six months ahead of schedule. “Our donors have been very clear about the impact that IUP has had on their lives and the resulting necessity they feel to support current and future students because of how IUP has changed their lives,” campaign co-chair Bill Madia said. The effort began in April 2018 and benefitted from the school’s largest one-time gift ever: $23 million from alumni John and Char Kopchick.
Barb: A Somerset Township woman was the victim of a gift-card scam, according to state police in Somerset, who said the individual “was contacted a relative to her computer freezing up” and “was instructed to obtain $2,000 in Target gift cards to remedy the issue.” The woman followed the instructions, only to find out later she had been scammed.
Barb: A former Cambria County Prison inmate serving a state prison sentence for a 2019 robbery and aggravated assault in Johnstown has pleaded guilty to charges from a June 2020 incident while he was at the county lockup. Gavin Terrance Hopkins, 19, formerly of Philadelphia, was caught on surveillance video licking a spatula that he was using to serve food for prison employees. He also was caught on video spraying cleaning solution “near and possibly into” food and mixing macaroni and cheese with his hands while wearing the same gloves he used to spray the cleaning solution, according to court documents. Hopkins pleaded to a third-degree felony count of aggravated harassment by a prisoner.
Barb: REA Energy Cooperative, which serves customers in parts of northern Cambria County and neighboring counties, said some of its customers are being targeted in a scam. REA said letters appearing to be from the company were sent to customers seeking their personal information. “The letter is stating that there were changes to the member’s account and they are asked to call the number printed on the page and provide personal information, such as their social security and driver’s license numbers,” REA Energy said in a press release. Anyone who receives one of the letters is asked to report it to REA Energy Cooperative Inc. by calling 724-349-4800 or 800-211-5667.
