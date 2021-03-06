Laurel: The Pittsburgh Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger have reached an agreement on a new contract that will keep “Big Ben” in black and gold in 2021 and give the team some salary cap space to bring in players to surround the 39-year-old quarterback. Roethlisberger – who returned from elbow surgery to pass for 3,803 yards with 33 touchdowns this past season – was set to earn an NFL-high $41.25-million salary. Reports show he will make $14 million this season, his 18th season with the Steelers.
Laurel: The Families of Flight 93 organization is donating $175,000 to the Friends of Flight 93 – the National Park Service’s nonprofit agency at the site – to help with maintenance and preservation at the Flight 93 National Memorial. Development of the permanent memorial – with its Wall of Names, Tower of Voices and visitor center – has been a $60 million project fueled largely by private investment. The Families of Flight 93 is establishing a legacy fund to help maintain the site. “Now that we’ve been able to accomplish our original goal, it’s time for the Friends of Flight 93 to fade into the background,” families group president Gordon Felt said.
Laurel: Representatives of Servpro, of Ebensburg, are traveling to Texas to help the company’s franchises there as they support families and businesses impacted by the recent severe winter storm that knocked out power for millions. Servpro’s Texas centers have been helping repair buildings damaged in the storm, including replacing pipes that froze and broke. The Ebensburg center also collected items such as bottled water, baby formula, batteries and flashlights for Texas residents, sales and marketing manager Steve Gironda said.
Laurel: Johnstown’s new sports franchise, the Mill Rats baseball team, is hiring about 50 people to support activities at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, general manager Brennan Mihalick said. Individuals are needed for positions such as ticket-sellers, ushers, concession assistants, technical staff and on-field entertainment, Mihalick said. The Mill Rats will also hire someone to wear the team’s mascot suit at games, which begin in late May. Those interested in working with the team can email their resumes and cover letters to Employment@MillRats.com. “We are looking for people who are energetic and don’t mind getting in front of a crowd,” Mihalick said.
Laurel: Bishop Carroll Catholic High School graduate Owen P. Standley leaves Monday on a 2,200-mile trek along the Appalachian Trail to raise awareness and funds to end the threat of polio, which has not been eradicated in some parts of the world. Standley will hike the trail from Georgia to Maine, representing Rotary International and the Rotary Club of Johnstown Sunset. Rotary has been working to eliminate polio for decades. Standley said he hopes to raise $100,000. You can follow his progress and support the cause on his website, www.hikeforpolio.org.
Laurel: Shade High School’s Vince Fyock reached a rare milestone this past week when he hit the 2,000-points plateau for his career. He scored 36 points in a 69-52 victory Monday against North Star to reach the number. Shade coach Wade Fyock, Vince’s uncle, said: “He’s a tremendous athlete and that helped him. He was physically ready and confident enough to contribute in a big way, even as a freshman.” Vince Fyock was a second-team all-state selection in basketball last season as a junior, and also was an all-state player for the Shade football team. Fyock told our Mike Mastovich he plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and major in nursing.
