John Trant

I’m new to the city and am learning.
I’m told that a City Council meeting once included participants dressed in life vests.
So the old saying about rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic seems appropriate. Or perhaps the one about seeing the forest through the trees.
See, the forest is the big-picture future of the city. It’s about City Council, advised by professional staff and experts brought to the table under the watchful eye of the state Department of Community and Economic Development, working collaboratively with many of the city’s community partners to steer the ship toward a bright future.
Yes, the city’s been taking on water for some time. And yes, the city still faces challenges, particularly as we all navigate the uncertainty of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
And yes, we are going to make a few missteps along the way. But focusing on a tree that may be missing a few branches instead of pulling together to focus on the big-picture future of the Johnstown community misses the point.
Fire Chief Robert Statler is the city’s emergency management coordinator. The city manager plays a role as well.
As do the city’s department directors and the men and women who are showing up to City Hall, Public Works and the Public Safety Building to provide important services to all of the city’s 19,643 residents, not just a few.
Statler’s role as the emergency management coordinator is known by the City Council, city directors, Cambria County, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and the other agencies with which he continues to successfully coordinate on behalf of the city during this challenging time.
In fact, when I first gathered the city directors to discuss our pandemic preparedness weeks ago, one of my first questions was to ask who was the city’s EMC, and without hesitation the answer was Statler.
If we can’t find the piece of paper officially designating him as such in the midst of also working to secure personal protective equipment for our first responders, we will certainly rectify that when we have the time because details are important, as is transparency (the city processed hundreds of document requests submitted by a few residents over the past few years).
Hopefully, when this is all over, we can all gather in person to hold a ceremony to acknowledge the hard work Statler is doing. But I’m learning that even though he and all the city employees working through this challenging time deserve it, Statler doesn’t need a big ceremony and ticker tape to know that he is our emergency management coordinator.
Let’s also take time to celebrate the good stuff along our voyage. The mayor, City Council and city directors are actively tracking pandemic costs, and the city recently received $759,000 of CDBG funds as part of the recent COVID relief package.
And a few clarifying points:
1) Any suggestion that the city didn’t effectively notify residents that the April 1 meeting was via teleconference is wrong. In addition to the normal advertisement, the Public Safety Building and City Hall were posted with the meeting notice prior to the council meeting, which included the dial-in information. So if anyone showed up in person, they could easily dial into the meeting.
2) The emergency declaration was proper per the two lawyers that drafted and reviewed it for the city. Based on that and my 20-plus years of experience in local government, I’m comfortable that the mayor and City Council were well advised to adopt it.
3) The April 1 special meeting (which included a public comment period) was adjourned and immediately followed by a council workshop, as the meeting advertisement indicated. The public was able to listen in on the discussion during the workshop and no council business was conducted, as is also typical (and proper) when a council workshop is held in person.
4) Specific requests via email are forwarded to the appropriate staff members for response if one is required, as are phone calls and voice mails. Document requests are forwarded to the city staff member hired specifically to respond to the large volume of document requests submitted by a few residents.
5) The Public Works employee tasked with maintaining the city’s website is doing the best he can, given that this isn’t his primary responsibility and he is stepping up to fill a void.
6) Anyone who needs help and doesn’t know where to turn should contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
Focusing on whether the ship’s deck chairs are facing fore or aft seems to be small potatoes as the crew works to steer away from the iceberg.
The city’s Act 47 exit deadline looms large in the choppy waters ahead.
These are uncertain times.
But as Councilman Ricky Britt noted during the past council meeting, the Johnstown community is a family and will get through this by working together.
