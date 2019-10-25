Nearly three years ago, more than 6 million Pennsylvanians went to the polls to exercise their right to have a voice in our American government.
The people of our commonwealth, for the first time since 1988, duly elected a Republican to serve as president of the United States.
Unfortunately, too many people in our country have sought to cancel our votes.
Since the moment that Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2016 election, Democrats have been tirelessly scheming to remove him from office.
Recently, they have dropped their facade and now readily embrace their role in the resistance.
From day one of the 116th Congress, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Chairman Adam Schiff and their fellow Democrats have sought to use their new majority in the House to undermine Trump and his work for our country.
House Democrats’ decision to pursue a politically motivated impeachment inquiry proves that my colleagues prioritize sham investigations over meaningful service to the American people.
After empty campaign promises, now it appears that this inquiry will be the only item on Democrats’ agenda for the rest of the year.
Despite what they may believe, an impeachment inquiry cannot happen by Pelosi’s sole authority – or even by the Democratic support – alone.
If Pelosi wants to impeach the president, then the full House of Representatives needs to take a vote. Should the inquiry be approved, only then can this process truly begin.
Until we vote, this impeachment inquiry is a breathless political tactic. And, regardless of its outcome, this sham process is a bad deal for the American people.
Not only has the entire process been conducted in the dark, it also is breaking every precedent set by Congress during both the Nixon and Clinton administrations. If Congress is going to do this, it should do it the right way and ensure that Trump gets due process – as any American is entitled.
The real victim in this situation is the American people, who deserve better.
Pelosi promised ambitious policies but has yet to deliver any meaningful progress.
By choosing to focus on an impeachment inquiry rather than legislation, House Democrats have effectively elected to squander the balance of the 116th Congress on these partisan investigations.
Rather than serve the constituents whom they represent, Democrats are letting good opportunities languish.
While they play political games, I will continue to focus on the critical issues facing our nation, such as securing the southern border and building the border wall, supporting American veterans, strengthening the U.S. economy, ratifying the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and lowering prescription drug costs for American patients.
Unfortunately, these priorities will continue to take a backseat to the impeachment inquiry as long as it continues.
Here’s the bottom line: Democrats fear that they cannot beat Trump at the ballot box, so they have turned to these investigations with the hopes of weakening him. However, the American people won’t be fooled by these antics.
When it comes to helping Americans succeed, we know what works.
For the past three years, Trump has been delivering on his promises to the American people. The September jobs report confirmed that the U.S. unemployment rate fell to just 3.5% – the lowest since December 1969. This is a tremendous benefit for Pennsylvanians and Americans around the country.
Today, we should be celebrating this success and working together to continue the momentum; instead, we are stuck in a perpetual, “Groundhog Day”-cycle relitigating the 2016 election.
It’s time to move forward.
Congress cannot put a political agenda ahead of the American people. We must end the partisan investigations and work together to deliver real solutions for the critical issues facing our nation.
We owe it to our constituents – to those whom we serve – to do what we said we would do.
