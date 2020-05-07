John Joyce

Over the past few months, the coronavirus has raced across the world, attacking innocent victims and causing economic strife.
This unprecedented crisis has mobilized President Donald Trump and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to take aggressive action to slow the spread of this highly contagious illness. As the outbreak reached our own community, too many Pennsylvanians have lost their livelihoods and, in some tragic cases, their loved ones.
As a nation, we must never forget that this public health and economic crisis could have been prevented.
The Communist Party of China, long known for its gruesome human rights violations and oppressive regime, has lived up to its reputation as the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. By propagating fraudulent claims about the virus and withholding critical information, including the virus’ existence and its symptoms, the Chinese government cost the United States valuable time and opportunities to save American lives.
We must hold China accountable for its role in this pandemic.
From the beginning, America’s public health experts have been working tirelessly to prevent the spread of coronavirus, develop treatment protocols and help communities weather this storm. As a doctor who practiced medicine in central Pennsylvania for 25 years, I recognize that this coronavirus outbreak is the most severe public health crisis that we have faced during my career. Every day, I am grateful for the medical and research teams who are the front lines of the coronavirus response.
As these dedicated Americans fight an invisible enemy and work to prevent future outbreaks, Congress must do our part to strengthen and protect America’s health care supply chain to ensure that our nation is never beholden to the Communist Party of China for critical medicine and supplies.
American workers are strong, and our industry leads the way in innovation. We must protect the American supply chain and bring the manufacturing of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medicines back to our great country and our global allies – and away from hostile and unstable regimes. Just as GM and Ford changed course to produce ventilators in a time of need, we know that American workers can step up to this challenge.
During my visits to hundreds of Pennsylvania businesses, I have witnessed firsthand our highly skilled and dedicated workforce and their unparalleled work ethic. There is no better place to build a business, and I am fighting for pro-growth, pro-worker policies to help expand manufacturing in our community.
If we cannot trust the Chinese government to tell the truth, then we should not invest American taxpayer dollars in China. In Congress, I support bipartisan legislation to condemn the Communist Party of China for its sinister role in the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a resolution to withhold American support for the World Health Organization (WHO) until it is held accountable for propagating the Chinese government’s lies.
We cannot allow the Communist Party of China to profit from this pandemic. Alongside Trump, Congress must get tough on China and hold this regime accountable for the atrocities it has committed.
For centuries, the United States has led the way in innovation, resourcefulness, and determination. Though divided by miles, we are united as Americans. As generations before us, we are called to come together to fight this enemy and work for a brighter future ahead. We will not allow this virus to destroy the American dream.
