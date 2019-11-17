John DeBartola

In response to the editorial column “The Good, Bad and Ugly of Campaign” on Nov. 10 – once again what we have is, as some call it, commonsense, a bunch of white-washing with a bunch of words that are meaningless.
Without candidates who are truly wanting to change Johnstown, certainly nothing is going to happen – and you better believe those who are in power don’t want a lot to happen, unless it’s beneficial for them.
What many of us have been trying to do within the community is to look at the overall aspects of what’s going to be best for our community before it shrivels up and dies. And the only way that’s going to happen is that we get into leadership positions people who are willing to fight the problems that exist within our system, root them out and get rid of them.
An example of what has recently happened was getting rid of Cambria County’s district attorney and electing someone who is going to make a great change in our community.
The power-grabbers of our community who don’t want us to voice ourselves will continue to do all they can to shut us up.
But for those who are the wisest and smartest citizens in our community, they are going to realize this is all nonsense.
In some senses, that is what I call it, the nonsense of commonsense Cambrians who are trying to talk, trying to give you as much smoke and mirrors and illusions as possible.
But those of us who know the truth that is going on and where the corruption lies will continue to work for the hard-working, tax-paying citizens of our community to make sure we root out the injustices that are going on in our community and make sure those who are in power simply because they have money do not remain there.
I can’t believe that politicians who claim to be honest can’t be honest by being transparent, by being open, by being willing to share access to a social media group they run.
If that politician is as honest as he claims to be, then he has nothing to hide and will grant access to the social media page before the Office of Open Records forces that move.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.