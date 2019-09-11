Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 87F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.