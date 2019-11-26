We might think it simply as nice, pleasant and kind, but the words “thank you” – together with the closely related concept and expression of forgiveness – are both byproducts of love and are easily among the most powerful words, concepts, feelings and results between God and us, and among his people.
God made man/woman, husband/father, wife/mother and parent/child in his image.
The Lord’s Prayer commences with “Our Father in Heaven.”
Our father/God commands his children to give him:
• thanks for our daily bread and for all good things – which come from him; and
• thanks in all circumstances, promising to work all things for the good of those who love him.
God further commands men to “love” (in all ways) their wives – including giving thanks – while commanding wives to “respect” their husbands. Respect encompasses sincere appreciation, as well as expressing thanks for all that a godly husband/father provides in – God’s image.
Respect by a wife for her husband – with or without words – reflects a wife’s love, her appreciation for and her pride in her husband. Respect also includes the help/work that a wife provides for her husband and to the children within the home. Each of our four children, as they began to mature, expressed their thanks to their mother for always being there when they returned home from school.
In today’s world, there are many – some arguably justifiable, many not – where both husband and wife work outside the home; however, be assured that in these situations where there are minor children, the husband may feel less respected, and both the children and the marriage could be threatened by this circumstance.
As God’s children and the Lord’s disciples, we serve God by serving others with our hands, feet, words and demeanor. Such acts are inspired by and evidence respect for God, otherwise our giving is done out of self-pride. Likewise, when we receive good from others, we receive as from God – the ultimate source of all good – and in expressing our thanks, we are giving thanks to God.
As the Lord’s disciples and servant/agents, it is not only our family and neighbors, including the needy and poor, who we are commanded to serve. Romans 12:20 and Proverbs 25:21 command us to serve even our enemies – “if hungry – feed him; if thirsty – give him drink.”
It is interesting to note that in doing such acts of kindness for our enemies, we not only demonstrate God’s love for all but God in his wisdom provides us with a degree of protection. This protection comes by way of human nature through God’s promise that “a soft answer turneth away wrath…” (Prov. 15:1).
Perhaps God further induces us to do good to our enemies by adding his comment that “in doing so, it is like heaping burning coals on the head of your enemy.” (Proverbs 25:20-11, Romans 12:20)
As a trial lawyer and advocate, I cannot begin to tell you how effective and helpful this practice can be should adversarial counsel ever turn hostile.
Not only is God’s over-arching love demonstrated here, but the practicalities and blessings for heeding God’s commands are once again shown to be endless, reflecting the awesome power of love, kindness and forgiveness. Further, by giving thanks both to and for others, we are being obedient to God, and oftentimes we improve both our own attitude and give encouragement to others.
Consider two simple examples of the power of effectuating change in both ourselves and other people through acts of love, kindness, thanksgiving and forgiveness. A cantankerous, angry old man lived with a family, perhaps seeing himself as an unwelcome guest. One day the woman of the home encountered an acquaintance of the man who told her how much the old man had “loved” brownies when baked by his long-deceased mother.
The next day, the woman baked brownies, placing them before the old man.
Unable to express his thanks in words the man wept as the brownies disappeared – along with the old man’s unpleasant demeanor – forever vanquished by brownies.
Consider also the domineering, hypercritical mother-in-law whose every visit to her married son’s home brought critical comment and unfavorable comparisons. Prayer led the wife to invite the mother-in-law to lunch where the wife praised the mother-in-law’s accomplishments in raising such a magnificent man, loving husband and father and how grateful she was. The mother-in-law’s transformation was miraculous, exhibiting graciousness at every visit to the home thereafter.
In summary, the purposes, effects and powers of our giving thanks and forgiveness to all others are many, including:
• Acknowledging that all good things come from God.
• Evidencing our trust in God.
• Evidencing our respect and love for God.
• Giving recognition and demonstration to God’s love.
• Evidencing our self-humility.
• Extinguishing our self-pride.
• Evidencing our reliance on God’s strength and provision.
• Allowing the Lord to carry our burdens.
• Placing our sufferings on the cross of Christ.
• Relieving anxiety and hostility.
• Providing us with some protection from our enemies – and Satan.
• Modeling for our children and non-Christians.
Finally, let us remember George Washington’s obedience to God – later renewed by Abraham Lincoln late in the Civil War – in dedicating a national day of Thanksgiving, a day which should be every day:
“Whereas it is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the Providence of Almighty God, to obey His will, be grateful for His benefits and to humbly implore His protection and favor … a day shall be devoted to the service of that great and glorious Being, who is the beneficent author of all the good that was, that is, or that will be.”
