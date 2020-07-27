This is a critical time in our nation for fundamental America.
All Christians know that God is always in ultimate control, and it is clear that the president and Senate occasionally act as mere instruments of God when appointing justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Despite dicta to the contrary in the court’s opinion in Church of the Holy Trinity v. the U.S. (1892), America was not then and is not now a “Christian nation.” Indeed, as Christians we are instructed that the world is evil, and that as Christians and citizens of his kingdom, we are forbidden to become engaged in the world or its politics.
While sitting as a member of the Supreme Court could be argued to be contrary to our Christian dictate, I would submit that a jurist can be an exception – but only if he or she is obedient to God and his word when ruling on issues of law.
However, be assured that most of those involved in the founding of America and framing the Constitution – most critically James Madison – were Christians, and that a number of principles integral to the U.S. Constitution and many of our nation’s laws were clearly intended to reflect Christian principles.
The recent case of Bostock v. Clayton County (June 2020) involved the court’s interpretation of our nation’s civil rights laws aimed at protecting equal treatment of race and the sexes.
This law’s clear wording and intent was to protect the equality of the two sexes – men and women – “God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.” (Gen 1:27)
In expanding the sexes beyond two – and indeed in accordance with any individual’s desire – not only did the majority of the court act in disobedience to God’s law, but the majority ignored its own judicial restraint, if not prohibition, but substituting the court’s own definition of sexes in place of Congress’ statutory designation of only the two sexes – man and woman. In so doing, the court expands even further its self-declared right of “judicial review” (Marbury v. Madison, 1803) through which implied right the court has frequently usurped the lawmaking power reserved only to Congress.
A heavy Christian mantle has been placed upon those justices of the court who serve as chief protectors and conveyors of God’s “salt and light.”
If only authentic Christians had been serving on the court in the 1960s when the court banned in our nation’s public schools prayer, displaying the Ten Commandments, Bible reading (the Bible having served as the only textbooks for many years starting in 1782), turned freedom of religion into freedom from religion, together with other aligned efforts aimed at evicting Christian influences from government.
Having largely destroyed the schools as one of our nation’s two essential developmental facilities for infusing our children with Christianity, morality and discipline, the court then granted women free choice over contraceptive use (Griswold, 1965), followed by choice of childbirth and “planned parenthood” (Roe, 1973), soon resulting in the virtual destruction of the second developmental facility – the traditional family unit – which is now absent for 80% of America’s pre-teen children.
Recall well that in 1789, Washington, Adams, Madison and Franklin all predicted the success of America’s new Republic would depend and rest on “the twin pillars of the people’s religious faith and morality – without which a strong people and society would become weak and easily overcome whether from within or without.”
While already too late to turn back, let us support and encourage all Americans to help spread salt and light within our nation during what will be a critical though brief time before God ends all evil and ordains His Kingdom (“…your kingdom come, your will be done…” Matthew 6:10).
Further, unlike any nation, know that God’s rulings will never deviate from his written word, since he was the original strict constructionist, and will always adhere to “original intent.”
