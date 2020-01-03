Beyond a superficial “belief,” most folks dismiss or “postpone” seeking or receiving any true faith involving a willing obedience to God because 1) they don’t want to change their current lifestyle, 2) they can’t believe in a God who would allow “evil in the world,” and/or 3) they rationalize that people of faith have acted blindly – ignoring all reason, intellect and “science.”
In fact, God tells us that “... faith is being sure of what we hope for, and certain of what we do not see!” (Hebrews 11:1), and to “always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reasons for the hope that you have …” (I Peter 3:15)
Note also John 1:1: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God and the Word was God.” (Word in Greek is “logos” – meaning “logic” or “reason.”)
To help achieve our faith with reason, God has provided us with 66 books, 40 authors and some 2,000 pages of scripture, along with true “scientific” facts, to study.
By providing such a large amount of information and data, God is appealing to our minds, intellect and reason – not blind emotion, wishful thinking or gut reaction.
In this connection, also note the following related statements (that could only be made) by God:
• “I will destroy the wisdom of the wise; the intelligence of the intelligent I will frustrate.” I Corinthians 1:19
• “The foolishness of God is wiser than man’s wisdom, and the weakness of God is stronger than man’s strength.” I Corinthians 1:25
Of course, to be sure there is a sense in which one’s faith in God – and his messiah son, Jesus – is “blind,” and interpret nothing set forth in this writing as detracting from or adding to that sense.
Thus, the fundamental fact is that one’s faith if and when it comes is always and ultimately only the result of God’s grace. “… For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith ... it is the gift of God – not by works so that no one can boast” (Ephesians 2:8-9).
This is all consistent with his having elected us, not our electing him, despite the frequent appearance that we are doing so. Accordingly, one can know and accept all of the evidence in the world supporting the existence of our creator God, and may even” believe” in the creator God like Satan and his demons, but still never receive God’s gift of faith.
“You believe that there is one God. You do well. (But) even the demons believe … and tremble!” James 2:19
However, despite a world where Satan and sin have so much ill-effect, many folks possess minds open to reason and evidence and free of the frequent anti-creator bias of either the scientist or academic, retaining “soil” open to the “seed” of God’s grace and gift of faith. It is these open minds we seek “to give reason.”
All of nature with its incredible magnificence, provision, innate laws and order
• The “rising and setting” of the sun.
• The moon, some 400 billion planets and endless stars.
• The oceans with their salt and their critical tides tied to both sun and moon.
• The four seasons.
• All varieties of trees, flowers, fruits, vegetables and grains.
• Invaluable minerals throughout the earth.
• The incredible variety and uniqueness of animals, birds and fish (more than 20,000 varieties), including the miraculous: only the woodpecker’s skull has been designed thick enough to sustain the harsh hammering of its bill without its fracturing; the tiny hummingbird’s heart beats 1,400 times per minute, and has four chambers just like us; a caterpillar’s transformation into a butterfly.
• 15,000 species of mammals, each with four-chambered hearts; if evolution, which of the three essentials of the cardio-vascular system along with oxygen came first – a beating heart, vessels, blood?
• Man with his two “non-evolvable” eyes.
• A self-consciousness, a conscience and creative nature with an innate seeking of life’s meaning, purpose, etc.
• The laws of nature and physics, with just the right positioning and amount of sun, moon, vegetation, gravity, oxygen, carbon dioxide, neutrons, protons, salt and fresh water to sustain life.
• Only recently discovered is the fact that our universe is currently expanding, which in reverse means it had a definite beginning – whether with or without a big bang. Thus, it is not an infinite universe, self-existent and constant.
• God’s rainbow: “I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth ... never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all life.” Genesis 9:13-15.
• “What may be known about God is plain ... God’s invisible qualities – his external power and divine nature have been clearly seen being understood from what has been made, so that men are without excuse.” (Romans 1:19-20)
• See Genesis I for God’s detailed account of creation, something only a God could create, or describe.
• “By faith we understand that the universe was formed at God’s command.” (Hebrews 11:3)
For one to persuade that all of this unimaginable variety – each unchanging with its own complicated intricacy and design – evolved over time from nothing would first need to prove that they are God.
