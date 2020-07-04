America should eliminate celebrating separate Mother’s and Father’s Days, combine them, and add Family, so that we celebrate – mother, father and family – as a sacred unit.
One of the key causes of America’s substantial deterioration in religious, moral, discipline, law and order is the decline – not of mothers or fathers – but the mother-father family unit that is best for raising children over their formative years.
In the past three generations in America, the mother-father family unit has declined from 75% to 22%, with 70-80% of all children now being born outside of the family unit.
If there is no sense of obligation, morality, duty to country, commitment and God’s love by mother and father to raising their children in the family unit, how can we expect children to exhibit the same?
We can’t, and they don’t.
Equally alarming is that many of these deprived children have gone on to become secondary teachers and faculty in many of America’s liberal and no longer Christian-dedicated colleges and universities, where students are not being taught world or American history, morality or religious principles, but rather the criticisms and shortcomings of America’s political and capitalistic society, all leading to disunity and the advancement of progressive/socialistic government. (In early America, the Bible was the only textbook.)
Even worse, awaken to the fact that over the past 25 years, America has been invaded, both directly and insidiously, by anti-American and anti-democratic forces of fascism and Marxism, and a deep-rooted Communist Chinese influence. Further, while America has slept – significant elements of Sharia law have been allowed to invade America – in many respects enabled and encouraged by America’s “democratic” laws and honor of diversity.
Any doubt as to the existence and effects of these malignant forces is being currently demonstrated in both the U.K. and America – with ever-increasing elements of malicious protest, civil disobedience and attacks on free speech under the guise of equality.
Our idealistic (as most of us once were), ill-equipped and undiscerning youth are being easily co-opted by these hostile forces (witness Seattle, et al.) intent on subduing and altering an America whose citizens have already been severely distracted – if not misdirected – by devotion to their hand-held devices.
America’s precious but immature youth are easily misled into thinking that these malicious leaders really care about equality, non-discrimination and the like. (Compare for just a moment God’s commands not only that all lives are equal, but that we must consider all others better than ourselves, and that we are to lay down our very lives for others. Philippians 2:3 and 1 John 3:16).
Rather, these fascist leaders seize good-sounding protests and causes to advance deep dissension, divide America and advance America’s transformation.
Aiding this revolution – without ever recognizing it – are the talking heads of cable news who neither think deeply nor report facts objectively and are always seeking to promote their own views 24/7, feeding superficial emotions rather than encouraging patient and educated judgments.
As Ben Franklin predicted in 1789, our founders created a Republic, but knew well that it possessed all the elements and tendencies that would ultimately lead to its corruption.
Even more certain – as God’s children all know well – while America’s ill fate and God’s eventual rule have been predetermined, we can at least extend the time for offering hope and salvation by educating the uneducated, faithfully spreading his “salt and light,” and exhibiting God’s love for our neighbor.
