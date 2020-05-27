The above words of Patrick Henry might well be equally applicable – if not today, then in due course.
Patrick, dreading a potential autocracy in America, refused to attend the Constitutional Convention, saying he “smelt a rat.” Even the great Ben Franklin predicted that the government they had created “could only end in despotism.”
First, let us be thankful for our loving God, who is allowing COVID-19 in an effort to once again awaken the lost in this failing world of “it’s all about me,” sex and family deterioration, calling all to repentance and salvation. Have you noticed that his wonderful blessings rarely cause our giving thanks to him, as we are far too busy patting ourselves on the back?
Of course, COVID-19 is not God’s first attention-getter – remember the flood, Civil War, World War I, the far-worse 2018-19 flu pandemic, World War II, the Holocaust, 9/11, etc.? Be assured that God, wishing none to perish, will get our attention yet again, ultimately using fire.
If only we could be obedient and learn that we can choose to either fear only our Holy God – or fear everything else.
“I will say of the Lord, ‘he is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust. Surely, he will save you … from the deadly pestilence.’ ” (Psalm 91:2-3)
In the meantime, let us not fail to recognize the ongoing threat to democracy, freedom and liberty being posed in America by the progressive socialistic movement, wrongly believing the answer to human frailty is greater national and, ultimately, world rule, together with the defeat of God’s rule and the basic freedoms and liberties of the American people.
The foundation for all of our freedoms for which Patrick Henry was willing to die is embodied in America’s Declaration of Independence, acknowledging the people’s inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness – endowed by their creator God – with governments being established by and for the people, dedicated to serving the people. When government fails in this purpose, it is the right of the people to replace the wayward government.
Of course, the replacement of government is a step of last resort only, since it can only arise out of revolution, as at America’s birth. Nevertheless, it was primarily for this reason that the people insisted upon the Second Amendment’s preserving the right of the people to keep and bear arms – a right the progressive movement seeks to limit.
The people also required the First Amendment assuring their freedoms of speech and religion together with the right to assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances – examples of which we see being exercised currently. Also note the Fourth Amendment prohibiting unlawful “searches and seizures,” which by extension could apply to unreasonable “home confinements.”
Note carefully our Ninth Amendment reserving to the people all rights not specifically enumerated in the Constitution. These unenumerated rights include such rights as reasonable movement, work, providing a living, etc.
A state was barred from interfering with an employee’s “inviolable right of contract” despite which we see state’s “suspending” if not terminating employment contracts. (See Lochner v. New York, 1905).
The 10th Amendment reserves unenumerated powers to the states, including what has been liberally interpreted by the Supreme Court as including a “police power,” defined as the right of the state to take reasonable action to protect the health, safety and welfare of its people.
However, health actions must be consistent with the people’s safety and welfare, and must be balanced with the people’s freedoms, including all rights under the Ninth Amendment.
As such, the 10th Amendment must be read together with both the Fifth Amendment as to the federal and the 14th Amendment as to the state governments prohibiting government from depriving any person of life, liberty or property (e.g., orders of confinement and work stoppage, causing loss of money and property, etc.), and/or doing so without “due process” of law – including each of the previously referenced rights of citizens, and the Sixth Amendment right to a jury trial for any criminal or civil charges brought by the state.
Also note Article 1, Section 8 (3) granting to Congress the power “to regulate commerce among the several States” which right has been interpreted by the Supreme Court to include a state’s exercise of its 10th Amendment police power within its streams of commerce.
However, any broad “shutdown” orders would be unlikely to withstand the U.S. Supreme Court’s strict scrutiny standard of review in protecting the people’s freedoms and liberties.
Further critical to the Constitutional construct is the separation of powers, requiring all state or federal orders or actions issued by mayors, governors or presidents be based on authority clearly granted by legislative action, and that such action be consistent with constitutional authority.
Additionally, the Supremacy Clause of Article VI, (2) states that “This Constitution … shall be the Supreme law of the land and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby …”
Finally, a brief comment regarding “experts” – whether actual or self-declared – be they scientists, physicians, legislators, governors, presidents, lawyers, etc. Virtually every civil litigation case involves “experts” testifying entirely opposite each other.
All experts should always be considered, but never blindly followed. Recall that 100 years ago, physician-scientists were still letting blood in the sickest of patients (a procedure which ultimately killed George Washington), and only 2,000 years ago scientists were still declaring the world flat.
In this connection, God cautions people to always use their common sense: “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear, but of power, love and a sound mind.” (2 Timothy 1:7)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.