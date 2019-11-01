Early America knew well the truth of God’s word, including “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of Wisdom,” (Psalm 111:10).
George Washington correctly stated that religion and morality are the indispensable supports for American government, and that morality cannot be maintained without religion.
The founders of Harvard, along with most other older universities – as well as all of our public schools – were originally dedicated to teaching scriptural and Christian principles. Today, virtually no scripture or Christian principles are taught, and revisionist American history is being taught by teachers promoting their own progressive world views.
Further adding to America’s moral and educational decline and centralization of power have been liberal Supreme Court jurists who have greatly expanded the scope of the court’s power to make law through its self-proclaimed right of “judicial review,” finding it to be an implied power of the Supreme Court.
This implied power was self-created by President John Adam’s appointee, John Marshall, serving as chief justice (and previously as litigant’s counsel) as a retaliatory action by Adams’ administration as it gave way to President Thomas Jefferson’s following a hostile political campaign.
As a result of all the above, most of today’s younger activists are uneducated, unwise dwarfs when it comes to a creator God, “his story,” scripture, Judeo-Christian morality, world and early American history, the critical importance of the traditional family unit and all of the essential education fundamentals necessary for faithful exercise of individual freedoms and responsibilities.
In place of people joining together for the common good, we have diverse, amoral and unwise people who do not wish to debate, but would rather attack and destroy those who differ, being motivated by self-promotion and extreme progressive world views.
Untaught and/or ignored is Galatians 3:28, “There is neither Jew nor Greek, slave nor free, male or female – for you/we are all one in Christ Jesus.”
If only today’s evil “identity” and “diversity” politics could take note – but, alas, it has never been taught.
There is, of course, good news, hope and the certain promise of God’s ultimate plan for the world.
Except for substituting fire for water, God’s plan will follow the early precedent of the Great Flood, when the early peoples had become wicked and refused to listen and obey God’s clear warnings. History is repeating itself today with people who either do not know God or choose to disbelieve God’s clear warnings.
Disbelief will not change God’s plan to destroy all evil in the world along with much of its people, with each of us entering into the eternal destiny we have elected – either the eternal kingdom of God or eternal separation from God and death.
Know that God’s plan fully respects the free-will decisions made by each of his created lives – both those who love the world and those who have declared their love for and obedience to God. To those who love the world and have rejected God’s plan for salvation, God leaves them the world they love.
To those who love, trust and obey God, like Noah and his family – and since 33 A.D. for all who have responded to Jesus Christ, the Messiah/son of God and his promise of redemption, salvation and eternal life – God will provide an evil-free eternity on a renewed earth.
Note well that God’s destined, second destruction of the world will be greatly aided with the current evil trendings toward America’s self-destruction.
These include a predominance of those who “love” self and the world – not God – leading to America’s severe moral decline, together with America’s economic collapse as a result of excessive debt and/or a disruption/sabotage of America’s reliance on a highly vulnerable electric/ electronic grid – assuming all of its social media offspring has not destroyed us first.
