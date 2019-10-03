In the case of Church of the Holy Trinity v. United States in 1892, the Supreme Court’s majority opinion writer, after citing largely superficial practices such as opening prayer for legislative sessions, witness oaths, Sabbath observances, etc., referenced in the case’s dicta (not its legal precedential holding) that America “is a Christian Nation.”
While this statement is imprecise and inaccurate, it is true that most of our forefathers who drafted the U.S. Constitution, as well as most early Americans, called themselves Christians, deists or Jewish.
However, it is also clear that our republic’s central government was neither founded nor structured as a “Christian nation.” Indeed, many of our constitutional provisions would violate Christian teachings, including allowing slaves, despite our Declaration of Independence citing that “all men are created equal.”
Additionally, there are the First Amendment rights of “freedom” of religion(s), speech and petition along with the Second Amendment right of the people to bear arms.
Of course, there was also that “little matter” of secession and the Civil War fought over slavery, resulting in killing more Americans than any war in history.
Finally, let us recall Ben Franklin’s reply to the woman who asked, “Sir, what kind of government have you given us?”
Franklin replied, “Madam, we have created a republic, if you can keep it!”
Franklin preferred a three-person “presidential committee” and is quoted as saying: “The (central) government is likely to be well administered for a course of years (but) can only end in despotism.”
Salt and Light: Messiah/Christ’s plan
Of course, Christians are not to sleep-walk as they pass through this world, but rather to be disciples of “salt and light.”
As “salt,” the preservation of the Christian faith and the Gospel, both in the world and forever. As “light” of the world, Jesus once ascended, made his disciples the sons of light.
As such, Christians are to “be fruitful and multiply” – work and raise families in traditional family units – God’s key entity for social stability and raising and educating the young regarding God’s wisdom throughout the world.
Further, Christians are to be active church members, serve as teachers, commentators, guides, examples, advisers, prayer-warriors and mirrors, always reflecting the truth of God’s word, the Christian walk and providing both light and salt to Jesus’ teachings.
A shoeshine man once told me he polishes shoes until he can “see (his) reflection.”
We need to do likewise with our lives.
At his ascension, Jesus directed his disciples to pursue the Great Commission, spreading the Gospel throughout the world, thereby assigning to each the very work he himself had done during his earthly life.
Of course, as Messiah ascended, in addition to “light,” he left us with the holy comforter, the power of the Holy Spirit – essential to the work of each disciple – empowering individuals to be “born again,” becoming citizens of God’s kingdom – not of the world.
Note: Should Christians even vote? Yes, of course we are commanded to “Render unto Caesar that which is Caesar’s …”
For example, in voting for president, we do not vote for the nation’s chief priest; rather, we vote for the person most able and committed to preserving America’s most fundamental interests in an evil world, including maintaining peace to facilitate spread of the Gospel.
America at its founding and America today
With Britain’s tea tax and the British armed actions at Lexington and Concord, America had had enough and proceeded to overcome the oppressive British rule by the only means it could – a colonial military force composed mostly of farmers each carrying his own rifle.
After the Revolutionary War, our forefathers – recognizing God as the only source of peoples’ inalienable rights and freedoms – created the Bill of Rights. Included were the freedoms of religion, speech and the right of the people (and thereby state militias) to bear arms – these rights being recognized as most essential for the American people to preserve their new republic, including confronting the central government should it become despotic or oppress the people.
When we examine America’s central government tendencies, we see our “elected “representatives becoming mostly “professional” politicians and an America changing from a land of opportunity and empowerment for its individual citizens into a land of central government power, taxation, services and hand-outs for both voters and government officials, employees, etc.
Congressional tenure for representatives was established at two years (Senators at six years), with full expectation that average citizens would volunteer to be elected to serve a single term and then return to their “day” job, whether the farm, business or profession.
Instead, today we have “professional,” often lifetime congressmen raising huge funds from wealthy donors, seeking to feather their own nests with high pay, pensions, benefits, free travel, pay-backs, and costly socialistic programs for an increasingly gullible, dependent and self-seeking electorate.
Aiding the central government’s usurpation of power has been family-unit disintegration, contributing to the lack of teaching, fundamental discipline, responsibility and Christian principles within the home.
Joe Otto is an attorney from Rockwood.
