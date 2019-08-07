Joe Gusler

Ohio is the latest state to pass legislation to keep its nuclear energy plants operating.
The Buckeye State joins New Jersey, New York, Illinois and Connecticut as states that have recognized the significant environmental and economic contributions nuclear energy makes in their communities. And their political leaders took bold action to keep their plants up and running, delivering safe, reliable and affordable carbon-free energy to their citizens.
Yet here in Pennsylvania, our politicians have made a decision to allow our nuclear plants to close. At the same time workers in Ohio are celebrating, building and construction trades workers in Pennsylvania are missing out on what should have been an important paycheck working at Three Mile Island near Harrisburg.
TMI should have been going into a routine refueling outage this September, employing as many as 1,500 skilled laborers for up to a month. Electricians, pipefitters, insulators, boilermakers and other tradesmen and women rely on these jobs.
Instead, TMI will be closing forever, long before its license to operate is set to expire.
In addition to those short-term trades jobs, some 750 full-time employees will be leaving that community, along with a $60 million annual payroll. I was raised on wages earned at TMI. To see it close – while watching neighboring states taking bold and decisive action to keep their nuclear plants open – leaves me angry and frustrated.
I’m not sure all Pennsylvanians realize the important role nuclear energy plays in our state. Not only does it support 16,000 family-sustaining jobs and hundreds of companies that support the industry, but nuclear energy helps keep our air cleaner and is – by far – our state’s largest source of carbon free energy.
That’s why Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine quickly signed Ohio’s legislation into law. He said his energy priority is to keep large, carbon-free energy generators open. It’s because he knows that each time a nuclear plant is allowed to close, the electricity it generates is replaced by fossil fuels – that further contributes to the air pollution and greenhouse gas problems we have.
Pennsylvania is the nation’s third-largest source of greenhouse gases, which pollute our air and worsen the impacts of climate change. We ought to be doing all we can to preserve our carbon-free energy sources, not allowing them to close.
Pennsylvania’s political leaders still have a chance to limit the damage done in Pennsylvania. While it’s too late for Three Mile Island, the state’s four other nuclear plants – including Beaver Valley Generating Station, about 100 miles west of Johnstown, that is slated to prematurely close beginning in 2021 – must be kept open. Pennsylvania’s legislative leaders and Gov. Tom Wolf should look to Ohio and those other states, whose leaders on all sides of the aisle already have their fixes in place to find creative solutions that work here in Pennsylvania.
In Ohio, lawmakers understood it’s not about finding a short-term solution that benefits just one operator, but rather fixing a flawed energy policy that makes it all but impossible for nuclear energy to compete. And when nuclear energy is a part of the mix, you can keep energy prices stable for all consumers, assure that jobs are not lost, and do all we can to prevent recent advances we’ve made in reducing greenhouse gases from reversing course.
We are a diverse energy state – let’s keep it that way!
Wolf and legislative leaders are in a unique position to take action and get this done.
Don’t let the communities around Three Mile Island – that are about to feel the huge economic burden of losing that plant – become the cautionary tale for Beaver County and surrounding areas in western Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania’s politicians have an opportunity to do the right thing and pass common-sense legislation that prevents the unnecessary premature closure of more nuclear plants in the Keystone State.
Joe Gusler is president of the Central Pennsylvania Building and Construction Trades, and a co-chairman of the Clean Jobs for Pennsylvania coalition.
