Jim Shultz

Four years ago, millions of American voters took a giant gamble on the nation’s future by casting their ballots for a very different kind of president.
He did not win the most votes but the Electoral College delivered him constitutionally into the White House nonetheless.
Those who took the gamble said they wanted someone who would go to Washington and shake things up, someone not like other politicians.
They wanted a businessman who promised to make them more prosperous, who vowed to put “America First” and be unbowed by political correctness.
When doubters worried about his crazy tweets and coarse edges – such as grossly mocking a disabled reporter – his supporters assured us that in the Oval Office he would rise to the occasion. He would become presidential. He would surround himself with smart people and listen to them. He would make America great and its people proud.
That is what they told us.
There was also a crowd of Christian conservatives who joined in the gamble as well.
While Jesus might not be so happy with “Grab ’em by the -----” and his other abuses of women, they would ignore all that in exchange for Supreme Court justices who might end a woman’s legal right to an abortion and roll back the advances of gay people. So they cheered him on.
Others, for reasons fair and unfair, just did not like Hillary Clinton. He was the alternative, and so they joined in the gamble as well.
So now, here we are, four years on.
How did the great national gamble of 2016 turn out?
There is no measure of a president more urgent than whether he or she can lead in a moment of national crisis, and in 2020, Donald Trump has been given such a test. It has not gone well.
We face a pandemic that has claimed 60 times more American lives than the 9/11 attacks. Our families have been disrupted in ways we could not have imagined.
We live in a state of anxiousness and worry. Our economy is bleeding jobs, destroying businesses and stripping people of their health coverage.
Trump did not create the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was his responsibility to respond to it. What has he offered?
Instead of serious national planning and consistent, sober leadership, he has given us presidential riffs about ingesting bleach and bathing in ultraviolet light. He belittles those with actual medical expertise and has told us the virus will disappear like “a miracle.”
We are a nation with 4% of the world’s population but 25% of the pandemic’s deaths, and in reply he tells us, “It is what it is.” By what measure is this leadership?
In the face of a national reckoning over race and police violence, Trump has sought, not to bring us together, but to divide us as a means of rousing his narrowing political base.
He used armed soldiers and tear gas to break up a peaceful demonstration across from the White House so that he could hold up a Bible as a photo-op. He declares to his supporters that those who criticize him “hate America” and want to destroy it, and that journalists who question him are “enemies of the people.”
How have Trump’s most loyal supporters responded to all this?
When he praised men wearing swastikas as “very fine people,” they told us he isn’t racist. As he tweets out one documentable falsehood after another (the largest inaugural crowd ever, promised to release his tax returns, Democrats cut God out of their Pledge of Allegiance) they tell us he doesn’t lie.
As one top aide after another is indicted for corruption, they tell us he is honest. As former top advisers such as John Bolton warn that Trump is “naïve and dangerous,” they dismiss it all as fake news.
When authoritarian thugs such as Russia’s Vladimir Putin manipulate our elections and put a bounty on the heads of our soldiers, they happily accept his unwillingness to believe it.
Trump’s diehard supporters are never going to change how they see him, but the rest of us are not obligated to be so blind.
Many of those who voted for Trump in 2016 simply thought he was the best option among two candidates they didn’t like much at all.
It is important we learn from reality and avoid the costly mistake of doubling down on the same bet and expecting something better.
Joe Biden is a good and decent man who understands the presidency and its demands. He is not a reckless gamble with our county’s future in a time of crisis. He will surround himself with intelligent people and listen to their guidance (and to science).
He will seek to bring us together instead of driving us apart. His central pledge is build back a better America, to help us return to being the country we have lost in all this Trump chaos and self-centered drama.
I miss that America, a lot.
Many people do. It is time for us to vote, and get it back.
