Jim Scofield

Clarence Page, in criticizing Democrats who he thinks are too liberal on Medicare for All, surprisingly seems to approve Ronald Reagan’s idea that government is the problem, that you should watch out when government says it’s “here to help” (The Tribune-Democrat, Nov. 21).
Page himself is moderately liberal.
Contrary to Reagan’s notion, more of American life is obviously controlled by corporations than by government. And the government is, in some senses, more privately owned than corporations are.
Corporations not only own the wealth of America, but own most of the information sources, the media including broadcast stations, cable TV, most newspapers and magazines, decide what is available, along with all the advertising messages that dominate their programming.
Corporate messages bombard us everywhere. Our roads are filled with ad messages, our stadiums are no longer named to celebrate the area or its background, such as Three Rivers Stadium or The War Memorial, but elbowed out by purchased corporate names. Even on the internet, corporate information dominates, pushing aside the site you were looking for with 10 choices you weren’t.
And the background PR message is always how generous they are to monopolize our communications, including the more than 15 minutes per hour of direct ads and the background ads during the rest of the hour, always present in sporting events. And one way or another, we, the citizens, are paying either directly for the channels or in other ways for their ad-driven services.
Corporations and their lobbies also dominate American politics, “here to help” also. Lobbyist have more contact with politicians than our occasional phone calls to representatives do, not to mention financial contributions, especially since the Citizens United Supreme Court decision allowing virtually unlimited money to campaigns.
And perhaps you stretched your finances to give a hundred bucks to your favorite candidate. In many ways, American politics and campaigning is for sale to the highest bidder, not us of course, but to the big money America’s corporate wealth has. Yes, Americas’ bountiful corporations get their message in: “We’re from the wealthy and were here to help.”
A century ago or so, these companies could count on calling out the police or military to suppress strikes and unions. However, when capitalism collapsed in the Great Depression of the 1930s, they were forced to allow workers to unionize and bargain for wages and such (the Wagner Act, 1935).
The New Deal of the 1930s guaranteed Social Security for at least minimum retirement (about half of retirees would now be officially poor without it.) The Great Society programs of the 1960s brought American seniors Medicare, mainly paid for by workers, as is Social Security. Seniors of course are the sickest groups, and Medicare is popular with them. And privately owned insurance gladly took on insurance for the younger, healthier groups, a real money maker for them, and why they are against Medicare for All.
Private insurance is twice as expensive for Americans , compared with countries with national health coverage.
Yes, indeed, I’m from the government and I’m here to help you, since no one else will.
In the past 50 years, corporate control has successfully reasserted itself. Private sector unions have been cut back to 9%, from 35% of the private workforce 50 years age. The minimum wage has been held down.
If the minimum had kept pace with inflation in the past 50 years it would $12 an hour, and had it kept pace with America’s wealth gains, it would be $20 (national minimum is still $7.25).
Productivity gains have gone to the wealthy. Nine percent of the national income used to go to the wealthy. Now it’s closer to 24%. In 1965, CEOs made 20 times the average worker. Now it’s over 300 times.
As The New York Times noted three years back: “Wage growth since 1979 has not kept pace with productivity growth, resulting in falling or flat wages for most workers and big gains” for corporations.
Whom do Democrats who complain that the party is getting too radical represent?
Hillary Clinton was paid $2.93 million for secretive talks to banks (The Intercept, Jan. 18, 2016), and Barack Obama in retirement took $400,000 for one talk to banking groups (CBS News, April, 25, 2017). No wonder he didn’t mind giving hundreds of billions to save the banks in 2009 and not much to save beleaguered homeowners.
Republicans, including Donald Trump, are obviously worse with their big corporate tax cuts. They clearly represent the rich in every move.
Aren’t Democrats who are “too liberal” on health care, higher minimum wages and big taxes on the rich more for the people? Doesn’t any political party support the poor and powerless?
