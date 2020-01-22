Jim Scofield

The targeted killing of the powerful Iranian official, Major General Qasem Soleimani, and at least a dozen other officials at Iraq’s Bagdad airport is irresponsible in many ways, and dangerous.
This was supposedly in response to the killing of an American contractor by an Iraqi Shia militia that is indirectly controlled by Iran.
President Donald Trump ordered this on his own authority, not bothering to consult national security staff, congressional officials or other normal channels in making his decision.
Nor notifying Iraq’s allied government. Just raw executive power answerable to no one except Trump himself.
Trump probably thinks this killing makes him look impressively tough, especially in the face of impeachment and the 2020 election. Wars make leaders look strong.
This, nevertheless, helps Iran’s government, too. In Iran itself, the American attack has pulled together support for a troubled, unpopular government, which had recently killed about a thousand of its citizens involved in public protests.
Why is the American military even in the Middle East, 6,000 to 7,000 miles away?
We have a long history of aggression against Iran.
In 1953, our CIA overthrew the elected parliamentary government of Mohammad Mosaddegh to support the Anglo-Iranian Oil Co., owned by the British, and in support of American oil interests. We replaced that government with the despotic and cruel Shah, Reza Pahlavi, a tyrant we actively supported.
The Shah’s overthrow in 1979 was opposed by the U.S., which is why the revolutionary government held American embassy personnel hostage.
In continuing hostility, we actively supported Iraq’s Saddam Hussein’s brutal invasion of Iran in the 1980s, which killed upwards of 1 million. In that war, the U.S. Navy shot down a regularly scheduled Iranian airliner over the Persian Gulf, killing all 290 civilians abroad, making no apology.
We are implicated in at least four assassinations of Iranian nuclear officials and a Stuxnet cyber attack on Iranian computers, among other covert aggressions.
Things quieted down with the multi-nation nuclear treaty in the Obama administration, where Iran agreed to stop progress on a nuclear bomb. Our allies felt satisfied with this, but Trump withdrew from it and put harsh sanctions on Iran’s trade, renewing the animosity.
Our unqualified support for Israel, an aggressive opponent of Iran, which has violently attacked that country several times, explains part of American opposition to Iran.
We tag countries as black or white too easily – making lots of absolute enemies.
President George W. Bush did this when he included Iran in his axis of evil, along with Iraq and North Korea, in preparation for his 2003 invasion of Iraq.
We can’t afford such simplistic foreign policy descriptions. It’s too close to George Orwell’s portrayal in his novel “1984,” where citizens are frenzied into hating a series of government-selected evil opponents in order to keep the public subdued.
Also, we can’t continue the chauvinistic portrayals of our country as all good, the innocent victim of foreign aggressors. We must be self-critical.
Unfortunately, we are not all good, and we have a long spotted history of aggressively attacking foreign countries and suppressing domestic groups.
Can we learn from the frank acknowledgment of this?
We have overcome the mistreatment of white ethnic groups, such as Irish and Italian Americans, and are working toward greater racial equality.
It is perhaps harder to admit our many wars as other than defensive, whether warring to take half of Mexico from the Mexicans in the 1840s, or our multitude of wars in Asia and the Middle East more recently.
In this hemisphere, we should consider a more nuanced policy toward Venezuela and Bolivia, as Bernie Sanders has, and toward Cuba, as the Obama administration did.
Cold War policies in the past tagged the Soviet Union and China as aggressors and totalitarian, although we later downsized them to merely opponents, and at the same time not seeing our military intrusions in Asia and elsewhere as equally aggressive.
Cold War policies also enabled America’s establishment to suppress groups on the left in this country during our red scare purges, undercutting reforms that had come out of the 1930s New Deal that were moving us toward a larger and more inclusive middle class and democracy.
Iran’s government is brutally suppressive of its own citizens. But we are happily allied with countries just as bad – Saudi Arabia and Egypt, for example.
We support Israel’s apartheid-like suppression of its Palestinians. We should be very critical of these countries. But also self-critical of our own actions.
And after all our misadventures in the Middle East, we shouldn’t move toward war with Iran, a country that may be a threat to U.S. imperialistic ambitions there, but no plausible threat to our own country.
