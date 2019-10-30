Jim Scofield

Let’s start the Medicare-for-All debate by noting that our country spends 50% to 60% more for medical costs than do comparable countries (Consumer Reports), all of which have universal national health insurance.
Similarly, The Commonwealth Fund cites a pretty generally accepted figure that we spend 18% of our Gross Domestic Product on medical care, compared to 10.5% for these other high-income countries.
So, we spend lots more, yet we don’t insure everyone.
The Commonwealth Fund also ranks us last among 11 high-income countries in health outcomes. Our infant mortality and maternal mortality (number of women who die giving birth) are disgracefully bad, and are on the level of poorer Third World nations.
Our life expectancy is 3 years less than in other high-income countries.
So, under our present system, we spend far more than comparable countries, but get less coverage and lesser outcomes. Why does an MRI cost $1,080 in the U.S. compared with $280 in France? Or colonoscopies just a few hundred dollars in other developed countries, but many thousands here?
Yes, single-payer insurance would shift costs to taxes, but the total costs would be less.
We already use payroll taxes to fund our present Medicare – it’s single-payer, and most seniors think it’s a good deal. Americans would still keep their private doctors and hospitals, as they do with our present Medicare system. Single-payer would save because it would get rid of our multitudes of insurance companies.
For-profit health insurers average about 20% profits.
Compare this to the present senior Medicare, which has n overhead of 2%. The two top executives of HCA Holdings, e.g., make a total of $26 million.
Both for-profit and nonprofit insurers pay scores of their executives million-dollar-a-year salaries.
They also have huge ad spending and burden doctors’ offices and hospitals with the extra administrative costs of keeping up with their varied plans. For example, U.S. doctors spend four times what Canadian doctors spend on office costs, according to a Harvard Business School study; and our hospitals similarly spend twice what Canadian hospitals do.
Our system currently adds too much, too expensive bureaucracy.
Only in America do you have to worry about whether you’re out of network when you get sick.
A single-payer system would also cut costs on drugs by bargaining for us with drug companies, whose profits run from 20% to 40-some% (AARP Buletin).
Other countries, and even our Veterans Administration, bargain prices down to about half of what we now pay. Our drug companies pay more on advertising and PR than on research. Our laws forbid importing drugs from Canada and other low-price countries. Why should our medical care system be so shamefully exploitive and profitable for the few? It’s supposed to be for the health interests of Americans, not an elite of investors.
Single-payer could also get control of our expensive, monopolistic hospital chains, with their high profits and scads of million-dollar executive salaries. Isn’t it established economics that monopoly leads to higher prices? Canadian hospitals, for example, don’t operate on such a system.
Polls consistently show that Medicare-for-All is popular, despite our press’ standard leads: “Are Democrats willing to pay more in taxes for Medicare-for-All?” (New York Times, Oct. 18).
Mainstream Democrats rate it a sure political loser, or offer poor alternative versions. Republicans, of course, would throw tens of millions of Americans off of insurance, revoking the Affordable Care Act and limiting our present Medicaid that covers poorer groups, when they have no discernible replacement, except Donald Trump’s boastful empty rhetoric. They just don’t believe everyone deserves medicinal care.
The “public option” compromise pushed by some fearful Democrats proposes that people be allowed to buy into Medicare. Such options would actually be more expensive, as they would retain our hundreds of expensive private insurance companies and retain our top-cost drug companies. See Dr. Steffie Woolhandler’s recent analyses (especially, “The Public Option is a Poison Pill,” “The Nation,” Oct. 18). It’s a poor solution.
Private employer-provided insurance, which covers about 165 million, varies from good to weak coverage. Average family premiums now top $20,000, with $6,000 paid by the employee. Plus, annual deductibles are $1,655 (Benchmark Employer Survey). Economists generally agree this is not a freebie for employees, that costs come out of pay the employee would otherwise get. A good benefit serves to attract and keep employees, as does pay.
We can better our healthcare, in overall costs and in outcomes. Polls show most of the public would support this, but there are powerful financial interests aligned against it. Unfortunately, the public interest doesn’t always prevail.
