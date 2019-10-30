Jim Scofield

Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Cloudy with occasional light rain during the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.