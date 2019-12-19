Jim Scofield

The Trump administration will allow South Carolina to impose work requirements on poor adults who seek Medicaid coverage.
In other words, the threat of not having medical care will be used to force them to work.
According to the administration, work can improve people’s health and help them “rise out of poverty and government dependence.” Class warfare is always directed at the poor on the suspicion that poverty is their fault because they are lazy and too much supported by their betters in the classes above them.
The same Medicaid work rule led to 18,000 people losing medical coverage in Arkansas (New York Times, Dec. 13). Often people lose coverage not because they aren’t working, but because the monthly registration requirements are purposely too difficult for people struggling with poverty.
It’s similar with the Republican Legislature’s attempt to keep down the minimum wage in Pennsylvania, which is still at the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour.
“All of Pennsylvania’s neighboring states have higher minimums” (Tribune-Democrat, Dec. 13).
Gov. Tom Wolf had proposed raising it to $15 an hour, but would now settle for $12. However, many Republicans are against raising it at all. One Republican legislator said he’s “not convinced the increase in the minimum wage is needed.”
Another Republican said that instead, he’d favor exploring “some kind of starting wage for young people that provides a lower minimum wage.”
That would of course undercut the wages of adults, who are the ones mainly working in these low-wage jobs, contrary to some opinions. A Republican Senate bill would grudgingly boost the minimum to $9.50 by 2022, if it passes, but only as a compromise that permits employers to not pay salaried workers for required overtimes.
Keep wages down one way or another.
In the past 50 years, America has become vastly more unequal in income distribution, with the very wealthy grabbing the major share.
As Warren Buffett observed: “There’s class warfare, all right. But it’s my class, the rich class, that’s making war, and we’re winning.”
The propaganda is controlled by the wealthy class. It idolizes themselves in success stories preached at us ad nauseam, and vilifies the poor for being poor, even when their wages are held down. Business has effectively crushed worker organization in unions and government. The increases in the Gross National Product, our increased wealth, has been usurped by business at the expense of labor. If labor had even kept pace with this productivity gain over the past 50 years, the minimum wage would be more than $20 an hour. Labor didn’t get its fair share; the top few percent have hogged it.
Those on the economic bottom usually work harder, and at rougher, dirtier jobs. They are more often exploited, working more than one low-wage job. For example, nurses aides do important work for the elderly and disabled at nursing homes and elsewhere, but get paid little. The low regard for poorer Americans is just an excuse to keep their pay scales low.
The propaganda that dominates appeals to a perverted chauvinism that won’t let us see how other countries have passed us in economic and social benefits for ordinary citizens. America is supposedly better in everything, and don’t you question it, as Hilary Clinton told Bernie Sanders in their 2016 presidential debate when he cited the social welfare benefits in Denmark.
The propaganda won’t let us see how we lag in health care. In The Commonwealth Fund’s international surveys rating heath care systems in 11 advanced countries, the United States has consistently finished last. This includes important health outcomes, such as longevity and infant mortality, and on how much we pay. On cost alone, although we don’t insure everyone like the other systems do, our spending is twice as high.
Until Sanders made health care for all an issue in the 2016 presidential debate, the press and leaders here just disregarded how we trailed systems in other countries.
The other countries had universal coverage for decades. We didn’t, and we don’t. And we don’t get better care, and we pay more for the inferior care. We dismiss the other countries as “socialist,” though they are not. Hateful words are substituted for real evidence.
And the propaganda is always very successful in blaming the poor for being poor, and in holding down wages and benefits. And very successful in rewarding and idolizing the bloated rich, many of whom are idle beneficiaries of stock investments – not real jobs.
