Jim Scofield

Bernie Sanders has dropped out of the Democratic presidential race, acknowledging that Joe Biden will win the nomination.
Sanders claims, however, the he represents a progressive movement, not just his own candidacy. And he has forwarded many issues such as Medicare for All and higher taxes on America’s billionaire class (with Elizabeth Warren on the latter issue).
Both the press and establishment Democrats, without real evidence, have characterized his issues as out of the mainstream and too radical to win popularity and the presidency.
As we see now with the coronavirus sadly stalking our country (and the world), employer health insurance held by the majority is not so stable, with millions losing their jobs and their coverage.
Contrary to the press’ assumption and Democratic leaders, Medicare for All is not a loser.
For example, a recent KFF Tracking Poll at the end of January showed 55% of Americans favoring it, including 77% of Democrats and 61% of independents.
Other polls have shown the same thing, even as opponents have maligned it as abolishing “real” insurance and falsely saying it will cost trillions more (Biden, on the latter).
An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll (Feb. 1) found Donald Trump trailing Sanders, as he has in other polls.
Even labeling Sanders a socialist shows Sanders still ahead.
Most European countries, Canada and some Asian countries have guaranteed paid vacations (four or five weeks) and paid sick leave (two weeks or more) for all workers. Right now, these would certainly help our workers.
In the U.S., these have popular support, but not within our leadership. They are thought of as too radical.
Paid maternity leave, government funding for childcare, boosting the minimum wage, free college tuition – all common in other affluent countries and popular in U.S. polls – are considered too radical or questionable by our press, and many in the Democratic Party are afraid to push very much for them. These, apparently, are part of what’s “radical” in Sanders’ agenda.
The public supports higher taxes on the rich (not the lower taxes that Republicans jammed through in their recent cuts for the wealthy).
Most of the more radical proposals by Democrats haven’t supported going back even to the top 70% income tax rate in force in 1980 (37% for top bracket now). Sanders’ hardly radical proposals were for either 52% or 70% tax on income over $10 million.
Support for a wealth tax is also high among the public. His wealth tax is hardly extreme: it starts at 1% for those with $32 million or more. He also proposed to raise the inheritance tax to 45% for estates over $3.5 million. Republicans want to abolish inheritance tax, and have almost done so.
This tax, which hardly touches most taxpayers’ possessions, is another way to cut down on our big fortunes, which have not only too much financial power but also political power.
Are these proposals really too radical for the country? Coming out of the Great Depression and World War II, taxes on the wealthy were much higher (90%). A Reuters poll in January shows that a high percentage of the public agreed that the rich should be taxed more.
Why doesn’t the press ask candidates questions dealing with the positive side of some of these issues, such as how much many Americans would benefit from them, instead of how much they would supposedly cost?
The recent revelation that Medicare for All would probably save money ($450 billion a year over what we now pay for medical care (Yale study) – confronts the standard press assumption that it would raise national and personal costs.
How much healthier would Americans be if everyone was guaranteed good, paid health care, better childcare, paid vacation for workers, a shorter work week (it’s been 40 hours for 80 years even though our wealth has increased multi-fold since then), a higher minimum wage and thus less poverty (the U.S. has a higher poverty level than most affluent countries)?
Must we be reminded that many countries have had these benefits for decades?
Our press and most of our politicians either are ignorant of this, or willfully not acknowledging it. Or just dismissing this because of “America is always best in everything” chauvinism.
Would America be better if income and wealth were better distributed, with fewer billionaires and correspondingly less poverty?
The Democratic Party used to be the party of the working class. Now, most Democrats won’t mention the term.
They have shifted away to more privileged groups. But we still have a large working class – too many with low wages and few benefits.
