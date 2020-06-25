Jim Scofield

American police have too much power, and use it too often.
Police should not be routinely armed. They are not in many countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, New Zealand and many others. If you watch U.K. police stories on TV, you can witness this. In 2013, there were 461 justifiable police homicides in the U.S., but not one in the U.K.
One survey showed that 82% of British police do not want to be routinely armed.
One researcher said that in these countries there “is the belief that arming the police with guns engenders more violence than it prevents” (Guomondur Oddsson, University of Northern Michigan).
Solidly middle-class whites in the U.S. generally see the police as helpers and protectors. Most Black Americans see them as a possible threat and hesitate to call them.
They even feel compelled to train their children on safe ways to act if they encounter the police.
The police too routinely handcuff (behind the back!) those they stop, even when it is apparent that the persons aren’t threats. Eight of 10 Americans believe that police should cite, rather than arrest, people accused of low-level offenses.
The drug wars, largely used against Blacks, are another factor in police overpower. We got rid of alcohol prohibition partly because it caused a lot of violence. Alcohol, though, remains a bigger addiction and social problem than drugs.
Yet any adult can safely buy it. Drug prohibitions have criminalized too many lives unnecessarily, and over-loaded our prisons.
The Brookings Institution states that Blacks are 3.6 times more likely to be arrested for selling drugs and 2.5 times more likely to be arrested for possession, though whites are more likely to sell drugs and just as likely to consume them.
Incarceration rates in the U.S. are a national disgrace.
We have about 5% of the world population, but 25% of its prisoners. Blacks are only 13.6% of American population, but 40% of its prison inmates.
Blacks are more likely to have police use force against them, have a gun pointed at them, be handcuffed without arrest, or pepper-sprayed, or hit with a baton (BBC report, June 18). Even whites who are not prejudiced are socially conditioned to see African Americans, particularly Black men, as suspicious. The police are similarly conditioned.
Our police forces have been militarized, trained as a separate army, as warriors, differentiated from the public.
They are often heavily armed with equipment from our military, have SWAT teams, use no-knock warrants to break into homes, especially on their frequent drug raids. They are rarely trained to back off, and too often shoot people, even those fleeing, who are no apparent danger to them.
Their police unions and over-friendly DAs protect the police from criminal charges.
Good cops are often too afraid to restrain their fellow officers’ abuses.
Police suffer from an unfortunate historical heritage, especially racially. First, there were the slave patrols. Then, in the Jim Crow eras in the South that followed slavery, police were used to discipline African Americans harshly.
They were used in heavily segregated housing and schools in the North, too, segregation we still largely have.
Police, controlled by the powers that be, have always been used to suppress the poor and often to suppress workers and strikers. Individual cops of goodwill have been forced into these dubious duties.
Police reactions to demonstrations varies. In the civil rights protests in the South, they had an often brutal record. They vary in the recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations. In the one I attended in downtown Johnstown with 40 or 50 Blacks and whites, the police chief came out by himself to talk with us.
This also happened dramatically at places across the country. At other protests, police in their riot gear, using tear gas, rubber bullets and such, caused more trouble than they contained.
America began in protests against the British, but we don’t always value this “right of the people to peacefully assemble to petition for redress of grievances” (First Amendment). Peaceful protests are often harshly condemned – witness Colin Kaepernick’s quietly taking a knee.
Rather than the more militarized police we now have, we need a community police ideal.
Overall, we need more economic and racial equality, in the workplace, in housing, less poverty.
We can’t abide the red-lined housing segregation, the bias that confines too many minorities to low-pay jobs, nor their children to broken down, underfunded schools, or, in general, the lopsided division of wealth this country now has.
