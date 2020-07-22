Jim Scofield

The U.S. now has the worst coronavirus results of any nation, though we are the richest and most powerful country.
At the time of this writing, we have the highest confirmed infection rate (3,663,300) and the highest death rate (140,000). We are being overwhelmed and rates are out of control.
Daily infection rates are now at 71,389 here, while Germany has only 583. Other countries have recovered better. The countries of the European Union are ready to open up more, given their controllable rates.
Angela Merkel of Germany has calmly led her country. In New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister, pulled the country together in the crisis, speaking to citizens directly about the situation and the needs, beginning with a month of almost total shutdown, and it is now nearly totally free of the virus.
South Korea also organized its country a spirit of cooperation to pull it through the pandemic, as did many other countries.
We did no national testing on a federal level, “like in Germany, in Italy, in Greece, in Vietnam, in Singapore, in New Zealand, and in China. They just took accountability … but we did not do that here,” Andy Slavitt, federal health official, wrote (cited in The New York Times, July 18).
Our leadership first denied the seriousness of the problem (“hoax,” “well under control,” “very few people with it”) and didn’t organize our efforts nationally, neither in gathering together the tests and protective equipment (leaving to the states to fight over their acquisitions), nor setting an effective initial lockdown, nor inspiring us in solidarity to face this dire crisis, instead dividing us politically about the need for all these steps.
The president hesitated to take any national directive and organization, even deriding states that tried to independently do so, asking people to “liberate” Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Michigan against stay-at-home orders, and promoting, even praising, resistance to temporary closures. There is still no effective national organization. The president purposely swaggered around without a face mask like it was some macho act, undercutting public determination.
Many southern governors have fought use of masks, proper social-distancing measures and limits on gathering size, even in the face of big outbreaks in their states.
These rules no more violate a person’s freedom or are government suppression than any safety stricture we abide by, such as traffic rules or hospital quarantines. Why can’t we all act together in the face of a dire threat, in patriotic unison?
We are also beset by an underlying anti-scientific distrust of medical authority, instead relying on aberrant sources from politicians’ hunches or rumors on the internet.
Medical authority should be guiding our fight against the virus.
Some still believe the virus isn’t quite real, or the carefully gathered statistics by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on it are no better than personal opinions.
Obviously, up to this point, too many of us haven’t been practicing the measures we should, enough to quell this dangerous virus.
I hope we can now take it seriously enough to decrease its dangerous growth for the sake of our entire country.
