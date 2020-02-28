Jim Scofield

Contrary to media and opponents, a recent Yale study published in The Lancet, one of the most prestigious medical journals, shows that Medicare for All will save Americans more than $450 billion a year.
Yes, this is contrary to what the press always assumes (“Are Democrats willing to pay more in taxes for Medicare-for-All,” The New York Times, Oct. 18), or Joe Biden’s recent claim that it will cost tens of trillions of dollars over present costs.
How are we to believe costs will go up under a single-payer system such as Medicare for All? In fact, the truth is that the present system will continue to be far more expensive. The Commonwealth Fund cites a generally accepted figure that we spend 18% of our Gross Domestic Product on medical care, compared to only 10.5% for other high-income countries.
So, our present system is what will continue to cost far more, not a single-payer Medicare system, as in other countries.
Thus, our country already spends 50% to 60% more in medical costs than do comparable countries (Consumer Reports), all of which have national health insurance. We spend about twice as much per person as these countries do. Do we want to continue this spend-thrift course?
Don’t mention that the Commonwealth Fund ranks us last among 11 high-income countries in health outcomes.
Infant mortality and maternal mortality are disgracefully bad, on the level of many poorer countries. Life expectancy is three years less than other high income countries.
The Yale study also projects that Medicare for All would prevent 70,000 American deaths. Partly this is because, unlike the other countries, we don’t insure everyone.
Health insurance companies, because of their financial interest, and even doctors through the American Medical Association have controlled the debate in the United States. However, more physicians are starting to favor Medicare for All, especially younger ones, taking the side of good health versus the moneyed interests.
Our present Medicare system, mainly for seniors, has a low overhead of about 2% (despite Medicare being stuck with the older, sicker patients), compared with for-profit insurers which average about 20%. Nonprofit insurers are not far behind this high figure. Medicare is single-payer, and most seniors think it is a good deal.
A single-payer Medicare for All would save because it would eliminate our multitude of insurance companies and all the extra paperwork bureaucracy they burden doctors and hospitals with.
For example, U.S. doctors spend four times what Canadian doctors spend on office costs, according to a Harvard Business School study. And our hospitals similarly spend twice what Canadian hospitals do on all the excesses of insurer forms and plans. American medical insurance companies pay executives extravagant salaries. The top two execs at HCA Holding, e.g., make a total of $26 million, and even supposedly nonprofit insurers such as UPMC pay 30 execs a million or more dollars. We’re talking about health care for the public, not financiers. Our conglomerate hospital chains, such as Conemaugh’s, are bought and sold like investments companies. No wonder the costs for standard procedures in America, such as MRIs or colonoscopies, are many times those in Europe.
Another reason Medicare for All would cut costs is by bargaining for us with drug companies, whose profits run from 20% to 40-some% (AARP Bulletin).
Other countries, even our Veterans Administration, bargain prices down to about half of what we now pay. But our Congress, obliged to the drug companies, won’t allow this, and forbids us from buying at lower prices from other countries, such as neighboring Canada.
Yes, single-payer insurance would shift costs to taxes, but the total cost would be less.
We already use payroll taxes to fund Medicare. Americans would still keep their private doctors and hospitals, as they do with the present Medicare system. Average family premiums now top $20,000. That cost is in reality a “tax,” whatever way it’s paid.
Our present medical insurance, our drug costs and huge hospital chain costs will continue to make America’s medical system about twice as expensive as those in other countries. They also control the propaganda that won’t let us fairly debate a better system.
They insist that it’s Medicare for All that will cost more, when the evidence is that it’s a continuation of the present system that will keep our costs higher than any other countries.
