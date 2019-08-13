Jim Scofield

In most wealthy countries, our Democratic Party would be the conservative party.
That’s how far right America is now. Members of right-wing Scandinavian parties “would feel at home in today’s Democratic Party” (George Lakey, “Viking Economics”).
It’s ludicrous for the media to call liberal voices in the Democratic Party the “far left.”
The party is now debating a Medicare for all proposal.
In 2016, only Bernie Sanders brought it up. Hilary Clinton, the eventual nominee, dismissed it as some foreign joke. Yet, other democracies have had it for decades, and it’s very popular.
Other advanced democracies have free college education (in our past, New York City and California colleges had free tuition), guaranteed paid vacation (of up to five weeks), guaranteed paid sick leave, paid maternal and even paternal leave to help a newborn, and other social welfare benefits.
Yet, these sort of programs are considered to be radical here.
Our business elite and wealthy have controlling power in our country. There’s no real opposition. Unions have been reduced from 35% in post-World War II America to 11% today. Public citizen groups are weak, especially compared to the financial power of big business.
There was a better balance for a while coming out of the New Deal programs of the 1930s, which laid the foundation for real worker organization and guaranteed economic benefits for employees and the general public. The GI benefits in education and the government housing loan programs, and infra-structure programs to build highways and such, produced a real middle class of some size.
Even the 1960s Great Society programs – Medicare and Medicaid, voting rights protections – gave ordinary people more of a chance.
Corporate wealth and business salaries weren’t as extreme.
Now, executives make 300 or more times their ordinary workers. Then, the wealthy and workers moved ahead at the same pace of our increasing gross domestic product.
Since then, though, the wealthy have captured the greater share of what we produce, the top 1% increasing their share of income from 9% to 24%, and an even greater dominance of American wealth. They have reduced the top income tax rates radically, from the 90% bracket after WWII, and the 70% bracket in 1980, to 37% on top wages and even less on capital gains.
Since they own the media of communication, they have been able to condition us to the idea that the class warfare is between the middle class and the poorer groups.
They vilify the poor as undeserving and legendize the efforts of the rich. Under their tutelage, we are led to believe that those on the bottom are cheating by getting too much in food stamps and other government welfare programs, taking from the solid middle class who pay for this fraud.
Their motto is, “what’s good for General Motors is good for everyone,” though everyone isn’t keeping pace with the owners of finance.
On The Tribune-Democrat “Feedback” page (July 27), readers obediently blasted food stamp recipients in support of the Trump administration plan to eliminate benefits for some needy poor, characterizing them as lazy.
We lack the solidarity of other democracies. Big-time stockholders, sitting in their multiple homes, are rarely seen so negatively.
When the big banks crashed the economy in 2008, both the Republican and the Democratic administrations provided hundreds of billions of dollars to save them, with no conditions.
The bank executives continued their million dollar-plus incomes. In Iceland, by contrast, the government allowed the biggest banks to fail, domestic depositors got their money back, and struggling homeowners got debt relief (unlike most U.S. homeowners), and central bank officials were replaced. In the U.S., big wealth gets government support: real welfare!
Even conservative parties in other wealthy nations support their national health care programs, as for example the conservatives governing in Britain. Here, the Republicans want to abolish Obamacare, throwing tens of millions more off health insurance. They and President Donald Trump offer us only empty, undetailed claims about their supposed plans.
Many Democrats were afraid to support even Obamacare. An underlying and misplaced chauvinism and a lot of business propaganda keep many from understanding that other plainly capitalist countries offer their people much more in some areas.
Will the Democratic Party try to represent a real reform push, as it did in the New Deal and Great Society eras?
The wealthy got their huge Republican tax cut, we have huge, increased military spending, but not social programs that support ordinary people and our abundant poor.
Or will the Democrats be afraid to challenge the status quo, and run on just beating Trump?
Remember, this strategy didn’t work last time.
Jim Scofield of Richland Township is a professor emeritus of English at Pitt-Johnstown.
