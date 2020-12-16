Jim Scofield

So much depends upon elections in a democracy, that to arbitrarily undercut them when they are well-regulated is to threaten the whole basis of our democracy.
President Donald Trump, along with most congressional Republicans, is calling into question the presidential election without any evidence. He keeps claiming he won. And that the election totals that go against him are the result of fraud.
Each state has validated its count and Trump’s challenges appear to be without evidence. Trump lost by more than Hilary Clinton did in 2016 in most of the closer state totals, yet Clinton conceded the election within a couple of days. The president is using his authoritative position and stature to sow confusion.
In the Florida vote count in 2000, which went to the Supreme Court to determine the crucial election in that state and the whole national outcome itself, Al Gore conceded as soon as the court’s decision was announced, dubious though the court’s decision seemed to many.
In 1960, despite suspicion that the Chicago Democratic Party had stuffed the ballot boxes on the Illinois totals, Richard Nixon decided to not challenge John Kennedy’s win.
Of course, Trump called into question the past two presidential elections beforehand, refusing to say he would concede in either 2020 or in 2016. And he tried to make the whole election process in 2020 seem fraudulent during the months leading up to it.
But he has tried to keep the public confused in other important issues, the coronavirus, about global warming, and about science itself. He perpetuates alternative versions of “truth” on all these issues.
On the virus, he has advanced unfounded notions, that it was a “hoax,” well under control,” and there are “very few people with it,” and promoted unproven, even dangerous treatments. He has made fun of our attempts to use protective masks and openly staged and encouraged huge crowd events that expose people to the virus.
Trump organized no national effort to confront the pandemic, unlike the actions many other national leaders did, for instance, Angela Merkel in Germany, Jacinda Ardern in New Zealand or the cooperative leadership in South Korea. Trump is primarily responsible for letting the virus get out of control in our country, and he is still doing nothing about it.
He simply deferred to the notion that a vaccine would be here soon, even though it will take many months at best for us all to have it.
Instead of acknowledging the scientifically gathered evidence that the earth is alarmingly and dangerously warming, he has set back our efforts by dropping out of the Paris climate treaty and by undercutting our efforts to control fossil fuel limits and federal auto emission limits.
All Trump’s fallacious statements undermine any standard of public truth. Myths and rumors on the internet mean as much as well-founded ideas. He has tried to turn this around by calling press statements that he doesn’t like “fake news.” He keeps repeating claims that even the media have to label false in the process of reporting them.
While Trump and many Republicans have been trying to get the election results overturned, the non-partisan dedication of our election workers throughout the country and in the various states has been a tribute to our democracy.
Many have been proudly performing this service for years. They are what make the process run. Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, held firm that the count there was a Democratic victory in that close election. This despite the fact that he is a Republican official.
Most outrageous is the attempt to get Republican majorities in state legislatures to simply reject the people’s vote in their state by declaring for a different slate of electors in favor of Trump. Or the attempt by Texas Republicans to get the Supreme Court to nullify the elections in four key states. Undercut the democratic process, and then there is no standard, no democracy.
We are dependent on scientific evidence and good journalistic investigation. It’s frightening how stories simply repeated enough on the internet or by irresponsible or self-interested leaders can overwhelm evidence and confuse us about what’s real.
