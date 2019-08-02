Jennifer Christman

According to the CDC, 1 in 5 Americans will experience mental health issues in any given year.
But imagine living in a rural community where the nearest doctors are located an hour’s drive away, or worse, there aren’t specialized health care professionals in the area at all.
For 30% of our population, this is a reality.
There are 118 million Americans living in mental health professional shortage areas, according to data from Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
In fact, 65% of non-metropolitan counties don’t have a psychiatrist, and 47% don’t have a psychologist. Specialty care programs are even harder to come by.
To solve the shortage, HRSA estimates nearly 7,000 new mental health professionals are required to meet the needs of this massively underserved population. Unfortunately, the nature of living in a rural community and the challenges that come with it – such as availability of well-paying jobs, transportation, health care and affordable housing – make it hard for recruiting and retention efforts.
As president of the National Association for Rural Mental Health (NARMH), I advocate for those that need our help, and I can say that hiring mental health professionals is only the first step in helping people with mental health issues.
We must also tackle changing the dangerous mindset about mental health. While the topic is widely conversed and more commonly accepted in bigger cities, the opposite remains true in small towns.
Wake Forest School of Medicine conducted a study that found older people living in rural communities have strongly negative opinions about asking for professional help, creating a social stigma.
Many participants had the belief that they “should not need help,” while others simply said they don’t feel comfortable sharing their private matters with strangers, leading to a distrust of health care professionals.
This is a spiraling problem that needs to be addressed.
Without access to help, experts have found that drug abuse, addiction and suicide are more commonly found in rural America than in other parts of the country.
The answer may lie in technology – more specifically, telehealth and telepsychological services (often referred to as telemental health). By utilizing everyday communication channels such as text, phone, Skype, online messaging platforms, email and virtual options, medical professionals can now provide care to those that aren’t so easy to reach. And it’s easy to implement.
These modern-day care services help doctors teleport virtually so they can easily and conveniently bring care directly to the patient in the privacy of their own home. Telehealth has changed medicine because it makes health care accessible and cost-effective. More so for mental health patients in rural America, it eliminates transportation and the fear of being seen in public at a doctor’s office.
Three Wire Systems, for example, is a technology company that has conducted more than 750,000 holistic care coordination sessions, averaging 850 emails and SMS messages per month between clients and coaches.
Serving as an executive with the company, the team and I have learned accessibility and data is key. Our care coordinators run on a 24/7/365 schedule and we utilize an in-house designed case management platform that tracks biometric feedback, client inputs and data from real-time care coordination sessions.
By implementing a technological approach to health and wellness coaching, we can increase resiliency and save lives, no matter where these patients live.
Jennifer Christman is chief and executive vice president of behavioral health programs at Three Wire Systems and is nationally recognized for her work in rural mental health care for veterans and active duty military members.
