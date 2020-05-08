Jean Croyle

In upscale suburbia where I was raised, moms stayed home and relaxed all day.
In a miraculous way, the beds were made, laundry done, refrigerator filled, laundry hummed and garbage walked itself out. Moms brought in mail and made supper, period.
I was so glad my mom, named Bea, had nothing to do but wait for precious me to come home from school “starving” and needing a snack. She could find my roller skate key faster than I, and drew comic-strip pictures of our life in the big house in the new development. Mom made banana cake and coffee for other moms who did nothing as well, and they had little parties while we children played outside. It was idyllic until The Move.
Our state entered a recession. Dad’s business fell hard and mortgage and taxes couldn’t be met. We had to move. The little garden apartment in the next town seemed ridiculously small, but Mom cheerfully said how quickly she could tidy up now and still have time for herself.
She pleasantly decorated the tiny rooms and together we explored the downtown area.
I was so upset about being the “new kid,” but she was confident that I would make new friends easily. In our apartment complex was a young family with a baby, who thankfully enjoyed our attention and gave us a new focus every day. I relaxed in our new surroundings until one morning when I heard crying, sobbing actually, and was stricken: it was Mom!
She was inconsolable. She missed our beautiful home, our friends, the town pool and the gatherings in her kitchen, all of it. She felt defeated and sorry, so sorry, that I couldn’t grow up in that beautiful neighborhood.
She was sad to her core, and I was rattled. She said Dad was depressed and worried about so many things, and picked arguments with everyone (well, I was glad to hear that; thought it was just me being a pre-teen that had him all out of sorts). She cried for weeks, and I listened, held her hand, insisted we go downtown for root beer floats, and that I found out this town had a much bigger, better pool, too.
During her sad time, she became more real to me. She was not a tough, adventurous woman, but a soft-hearted one who loved her suburban life and home, and missed the financial ease of her life back there. She shared her tears with me, and it made us closer, and stronger.
In that time, I admired her more than I ever had before, when I had been sure she did nothing all day but wait for me to get home from school.
Yet, she did so much to make our lives easy, flowing and pleasant. Now, she was uncertain and unhappy, and more believable. We were in this newness together,
Fast forward. We stayed in apartments for the remainder of my young adulthood, until I moved out to experience single life. She was my best friend for life until she passed away in 2011.
She was easily depressed but eager to make others’ lives better. Her gifts to food pantries, missions, any family needing help, and organizations that spoke to her heart were ongoing until her death.
She knitted caps for premature infants and was awarded a certificate. They allowed her to hold one such baby with the knitted cap she made him, and took her picture. She told me holding him was one of her happiest moments ever.
Another was watching my sister compete on the TV show “Jeopardy!” – playing for five consecutive days, and hence becoming a local celebrity.
She was a determined person who caved at the sight of an injured animal or human being, and she cared for many broken creatures in her time.
She was noted for her cooking, crossword puzzle achievements, flair for decorating and generosity. She made others feel important and worthy, but struggled to feel that within herself.
She is remembered by me for all those, but more: she was the mom my friends confided in, the mom of hearty laughs and emotional frailty, the mom who fell in love with my husband after tasting his homemade apple pie, and the mom who gave me an heirloom ring on my 10th anniversary because “why wait till I’m dead? I want to see it on you now!”
Every Mother’s Day is manic for me, both highs and lows, extremes of each. I would give anything to converse one more time, to shop together, to share Scrabble and dessert in her dining room, and for an hour of quiet in the woods with her identifying trees and birds.
She was simply elegant and unpretentious, giving and accomplished. She is the mom many wanted and who I had.
She was Grandma Bea-Bea to many grandkids and “greats” (as she called them) and favorite Aunt Bea to my several cousins.
I’m the most blessed of everyone, for she was my mom, with the shy smile and green eyes, the mom who raised and cherished me, the mom I hold in my heart forevermore. In the several ’hoods of my life, Mom was Queen Bea for sure.
