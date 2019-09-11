Life is like a poker game.
When we’re dealt a good hand, we win. When we’re dealt a bad hand, we lose.
A bad hand can still be a winner if we know how to play our cards.
I believe we are born into a certain set of circumstances and how we adapt to those circumstances determines success or failure.
When we play our cards well, the outcome is rewarding.
We will enjoy the better things in life – love, happiness, peace of mind, great careers and the satisfaction of knowing we did our best.
If we misplay our cards, our life may be very disappointing.
We, and we alone, decide what cards to play and how to play them. When the game is over, once again we, and we alone, must accept full responsibility for the outcome and the quality of our lives.
Some hands are not good or bad – they are simply hands worth playing. When your life’s journey is over, and it will be over quickly, you can only hope you played your cards to the best of your ability.
There will be times when events occur that are beyond your control.
You should consider these events “wild cards.” That’s why, as you move through your life’s journey, you must remain flexible.
Individual success depends heavily on your ability to recognize an opportunity and move quickly to take full advantage of that opportunity.
When you’re faced with the unexpected “wild card,” you must adapt or drop out of the game. Dropping out of the game should never be an option.
When we are dealt a “wild card,” it’s critically important to avoid making emotional and/or stupid decisions that will negatively alter the course of our lives and ultimately lead to failure.
Remember, buried in every disappointment or setback is an opportunity. You simply need to find it.
The happiest people don’t necessarily have the best of everything, they just need to make the most of everything they have.
James M. Edwards Sr. is the retired president and CEO of WJAC Inc. and the Johnstown Chiefs, and former general manager of WJAC-TV. He is a member of The Tribune-Democrat’s Reader Advisory Committee.
