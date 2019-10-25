Historians credit Sitting Bull, a Hunkpapa Lakota leader, with the following quote: “What treaty that the white man ever made with us have they kept? Not one.”
Both political parties agree the American health care system is broken and unfair.
Members of both parties are divided on how to resolve the problem. We know that we need a system that is affordable, efficient, effective and financially accessible to a vast majority of Americans.
So far all we get are podium-pounding declarations that if I’m elected, I will solve the problem.
One thing I know: a government-run, free universal Medicare-for-all system is not the answer. Here is what the socialist Democratic candidates aren’t telling you about their $32 trillion Medicare-for-all boondoggle, besides how they plan to pay for it.
They often refer to the NHS system in Britain, as well as the similar system in Canada.
NHS patients wait an average of about eight weeks for treatment that requires admission to a hospital, four weeks for outpatient treatment and two weeks for diagnostic tests.
Although they can choose the hospital they want, they cannot always choose their specialists.
If you are elderly, in poor health and in need of life-saving surgery, a panel will decide if it wants to invest in a surgical procedure that may or may not extend your life.
Sit back, relax, take a deep breath and think about our government-run programs.
For example, the VA and its handling of our veterans health care needs. We have all seen or read the negative press coverage of this important health care program.
Add to that the U.S. Post Office, established in 1792.
It had 227 years and it is broke.
Social Security was established in 1935. It’s 84 years old and going broke.
The War on Poverty started in 1964.
After 55 years and $1 trillion transferred to the poor, more is needed.
Medicare and Medicaid were established in 1965.
After 54 years, they’re going broke.
In 1977, the Department of Energy was created to reduce reliance on foreign oil.
It now has 16,000 employees, a $24 million budget and we still import oil.
To steal a quote from Sitting Bull, “What government-run program has ever succeeded?”
Not one.
The 535 voting members of Congress have wasted billions of our tax dollars funding these government-run programs without a win.
And the socialist presidential candidates expect us to believe the government can be trusted to run a successful health care program.
Will Rogers said it best – “Good judgment comes from experience and a lot of that experience comes from bad judgment.”
Government-run programs are simply bad judgment.
