Here we go again: The 2016 presidential election pitted two very different ideologies against each other.
In one corner was “Make America Great Again,” based on a strong capitalistic business plan.
In the other corner was a platform to continue the Barack Obama plan to make America just another second-rate country playing second fiddle to the growing powers of Russia and China.
The Hollywood snowflakes, college-based academicians, left-wing-leaning mainstream media and political leaders of the Democratic Party truly believed Hillary Clinton was a slam-dunk winner.
The MAGA message prevailed and Donald Trump was the upset winner. The shock of Clinton’s loss resulted in a massive epidemic of political “PSTD” (post surprise terrible disappointment).
It was also the start of the present-day political vendetta – a blood feud with a prolonged source of retaliatory charges and investigations of the president with a host of acts against those who beat them. They believe what they are doing in their political vendetta will give them an edge in the 2020 election.
In their unbridled hatred of Trump, they have turned their backs on the common good of the country and are destroying the moral character of the Democratic Party of Roosevelt, Truman and Kennedy.
It won’t be long before the Democrats select a nominee for president. I’ll bet the nominee will be someone we have not yet heard from.
We can expect the fall campaign will be the meanest and most expensive presidential election in history. Campaigning will be a down and dirty business.
I believe the core issue of this election will be capitalism vs. socialism. If they want to turn this country into another socialist country, there are several levels of control. For example, just check their platforms.
Let’s take a minute and look ahead to 2021. Suppose a socialist Democrat is president and the socialist Democrats control the House and Senate.
Based on the campaign platforms of the socialist Democratic candidates, here is what we can expect:
We will have to pay off the college loans for graduates who can’t get a job. (Elizabeth Warren); imprisoned terrorists will be permitted to vote (Bernie Sanders); we will have to give up our current healthcare plan and join the national government-run program (everyone); anyone who doesn’t want to work will be given a monthly income (Amy Klobochar); 16-year-olds will be permitted to vote (Kirsten Gillibrand); if you are a deer hunter, your single-shot semi-automatic rifle will be taken because it looks like an AR-15 (Eric Swalwell); if you don’t want to join a union, you may not be able to get a job (former candidate Kamala Harris); if you are a farmer using a ¾ ton diesel to haul your crops to market, you will have to use your Prius and make 43 trips. (everyone).
Perhaps none of this will matter because Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims the world will end in 12 years.
Winston Churchill said it best: “Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, it’s inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.”
Perhaps the Democratic candidates need to be reminded of the September 1959 communist leader Nikita Khrushchev quote: “Your children’s children will live under communism. You Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright, but we will keep feeding you small doses of socialism and you will finally wake up and find you already have communism. We will not have to fight you. We will so weaken your economy, until you will fall like overripe fruit into our hands. Democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not.”
We the people is part of the preamble to the U.S. Constitution. The preamble explains the Founding Fathers’ intentions regarding the meaning of the Constitution and what they hoped it would achieve.
I wonder what the Founding Fathers would think of what has become the “Imperial House of Representatives.”
Believe it or not, socialism can prevail when the government takes control of every aspect of our lives, which will ultimately make us fully dependent of the government.
That’s what the socialist Democrats want for us. Next year, by this time, we will have the answer. We pray for the right answer.
